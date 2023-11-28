FC 24: Thunderstruck Romero SBC Cheapest Solutions

Black Friday is a crazy time of the year, especially in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has unleashed an incredible amount of players, packs, SBCs, and more content into the game over the weekend.

The latest player to receive an SBC in Ultimate Team is Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, another Thunderstruck player added to the game.

Like with every SBC in FC 24, we will give you the cheapest solutions to complete it so that you can add Thunderstruck Romero to your team, so let's get stuck in!

Thunderstruck Romero SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into Ultimate Team, giving all players the chance to add Tottenham and Argentina CB, Cristian Romero to their squad.

Romero has been given a healthy upgrade and is now 87-rated, and on top of that, he has some insane stats, with 76 pace, 89 defending, and 87 physical making him one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

click to enlarge + 3 Thunderstruck Romero

The Tottenham player joins a long list of special players available in Ultimate Team at the moment, and there are over 80 special cards in packs right now, including the Thunderstruck Icons, Thunderstruck promo players, Best of TOTW players, and the Best of Campaigns players.

Each Thunderstruck card is live, meaning they can upgrade by a maximum of two OVRs if the team they are representing wins in their next four matches.

Romero will be representing Tottenham, the team that he plays for, who face Manchester City, West Ham, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest in their next four matches, so an upgrade won't be made easy for Romero!

If you want to complete this card, then let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Thunderstruck Romero SBC!

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Argentina

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Thunderstruck Cristian Romero to your Ultimate Team for just 85k coins!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.