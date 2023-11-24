FC 24: Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek Objectives Guide

The Thunderstruck promo is here, and Team 1 is out now, with tons of insane players in packs!

EA has also dropped a brand-new objective, and players can now complete Thunderstruck Ruben Loftus-Cheek for FREE by completing four challenges.

Together we will go through the Englishman's incredible new Thunderstruck card, and give you all of the objectives you need to complete it, so let's take a look at the Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek objectives guide.

Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek objectives guide

It's Friday and EA has just dropped an insane new promo into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck Team 1 available for all players now, featuring Icons, and players, all of which can upgrade if their team wins in real life!

Along with this insane promo, EA has also dropped the Black Friday: Best of, players into packs, and you have more chance than ever to pack a game changer!

click to enlarge + 3 Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek

The latest objective to be released, coincides with the Thunderstruck promo, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been given a huge +8 upgrade to an 86 OVR!

Loftus-Cheek has some great stats with 79 pace, 80 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 78 defending, and 85 physical.

If AC Milan wins three of their next four matches, we could see the central midfielder join the Gullit Gang!

Now that you know which card is available for FREE, let's take a look at how to complete the objectives, so you can add Thunderstruck Loftus-Cheek to your Ultimate Team!

Serie A Finisher

Requirements:

Score 10 goals using a player from the Serie A in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A Finisher

Space Creator

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals with Through Balls using an English player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Perfect Passer

Requirements:

Score and Assist in 3 separate matches using players with Min. 80 passing in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 8

Requirements:

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Win 8

Once all of the challenges above are complete, you will be able to add Thunderstruck Ruben Loftus-Cheek to your FC 24 Ultimate Team for FREE!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.