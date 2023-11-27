FC 24: Thunderstruck Icon Ballack SBC cheapest solutions

The Thunderstruck promo is well underway, and with that EA has been dropping releases left, right, and centre.
Amongst the objectives, mini-releases, packs, and Evolutions, have been some incredible SBCs, and Michael Ballack is the latest Icon to receive a Thunderstruck card. The German central midfielder is now available for all players in Ultimate Team.
Like with every SBC in FC 24, we will give you the cheapest solutions to complete it, so you can add Thunderstruck Icon Ballack to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look!
Thunderstruck Icon Ballack SBC cheapest solutions
EA has dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to get their hands on Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack.
The German midfielder is the second Icon to receive a Thunderstruck SBC, with Kenny Dalglish also being made available in Squad Building Challenges.
Ballack has been given an insane card by EA, joining the Gullit Gang with 80+ stats in all categories, as well as having the Power Shot PlayStyle+.
The Thunderstruck promo has a fun concept, and each card involved in the promo is live, meaning they are available for an upgrade.
Thunderstruck Icon Ballack represents Bayer Leverkusen in this promo, meaning if the German club wins three of their next four domestic matches in real life, Ballack will increase to an 89 OVR and also earn a new PlayStyle.
With that being said, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Icon Ballack SBC!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Player Quality: Exactly Gold in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Loan Thunderstruck Icon Ballack (5 Games)
Little Kaiser
Requirements:
- Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once you have submitted all six of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated Thunderstruck Icon Michael Ballack to your Ultimate Team!
This SBC will cost you just under 500k coins to complete, however, we believe Ballack is worth the coins, especially if Leverkusen wins three of their next four matches, which is highly possible!
