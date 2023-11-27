FC 24: Thunderstruck Depay SBC cheapest solutions

The Thunderstruck promo has been out for a few days now, and with it, EA has dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has been given an insane Thunderstruck card along with an SBC in Ultimate Team, and players can earn it right now!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Depay SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in.

Thunderstruck Depay SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck Memphis Depay being added for all players to earn.

The Thunderstruck promo is out now, featuring two incredible teams, one full of Thunderstruck Icon players, and the other with Thunderstruck current players.

click to enlarge + 4 Thunderstruck Depay SBC

These special cards are live cards, and are available to upgrade if their team wins in their next four matches in real life!

The same applies to Thunderstruck Depay, and his 87-rated Thunderstruck card can increase to 89 OVR if Atletico Madrid wins three of their next four matches.

Regardless of upgrades, Depay already has some insane stats which include 88 dribbling, 87 shooting, 85 pace, 84 passing, 84 physical, and 5-star skill moves, making him a perfect striker/wing option!

There are three squads to submit in order to complete this SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for Thunderstruck Memphis Depay below!

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Netherlands

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 LaLiga

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all three squads for this SBC, you will be able to add 87-rated Thunderstruck Memphis Depay to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will cost you around 305k coins to complete, however, it could turn out to be a bargain if he upgrades to 89 OVR!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.