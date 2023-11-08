FC 24: Themed Team Pursuit II Objective Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is finally here, with Team of the Week 8 just landing and Centurions Team 2 out now in packs!

Themed Team Pursuit II Objective guide

EA has dropped its latest set of objectives which helps players get more packs to improve their squad.

click to enlarge + 3 Themed Team Pursuit II

Themed Team Pursuit II is the next release following on from the Themed Team Pursuit objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing five games worth of challenges.

Objectives/Challenges

For this Themed Team Pursuit, the player is required to complete just four challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

MLS

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 MLS players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 MLS

NWSL

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 NWSL players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Liga Portugal

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Liga Portugal players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Silver

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Silver players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Silver

There we have it, a complete guide on the Themed Team Pursuit II objective!

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will also receive an 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack as a Group Reward.

