FC 24: Team of the Year Was One to Forget

Team of the Year has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team for the past few weeks, with fans being given content every single day through player releases, new packs, SBCs, Objectives, and more.

With the promo coming to an end this Friday, we are going to give our honest review on this year's edition of TOTY, detailing the highs and lows of the January release, voicing our opinion on what went well, and what could be improved for FC 25.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, and a positive next six months of FC 24, it's time for us to say goodbye to Team of the Year, and what better way than an official RealSport101 review!

FC 24 Team of the Year

FC 24 has been a whirlwind since its release in September 2023, and we are now on the eighth Title Update, with EA constantly updating glitches and bugs to the game.

That being said, content in FC 24 Ultimate Team has been stronger than ever and many players have loved the variety of promos that have been released so far throughout Ultimate Team, but there is one promo that stands out from the rest.

Team of the Year is the most anticipated promo in Ultimate Team, and each new edition of the game has people excited for when January rolls around.

FC 24 included many firsts for TOTY, including Evolutions and the very first Women's Team of the Year, which has played a huge part in the TOTY in FC 24.

We will highlight the best parts of FC 24 TOTY, and the worst, leaving no stone unturned in our review of the most popular promo of the year.

Team of the Year Successes

Team of the Year has been a rollercoaster for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, with many ups and downs within the weeks it was released.

We will firstly highlight three of the biggest successes from Team of the Year in FC 24, which we would like to see return for FC 25, which will be closely followed by the failures of TOTY.

Men's & Women's TOTY

For the first time in Ultimate Team history, there was both a Men's and Women's Team of the Year!

This was huge for Ultimate Team, and we believe the addition of women's players is massive for both UT and the women's game.

With a Women's TOTY in packs, this meant that there were 12 more players in packs, increasing the chances of adding a TOTY to your Ultimate Team, and some of the Women's TOTYs were better than the Men's!

The likes of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Caroline Hansen have all become huge players in the FC 24 community, and they had incredible Team of the Year items.

We look forward to FC 25, where there will once again by 24 TOTY players available in packs.

TOTY content

This year has seen a huge rise in content over the Team of the Year period, largely due to the fact that there is more Ultimate Team features than ever before.

On top of the usual packs, EA has also released SBCs in abundance, as well Objectives and Evolutions for players to get stuck into.

Evolutions have been a huge hit in FC 24 Ultimate Team given their introduction in the game, and players have been able to find hidden gems to put into the available Evolutions during TOTY.

EA also hasn't held back on TOTY drops into packs, with there being two TOTY squads, TOTY Honourable Mentions, and TOTY Icons all available throughout the promo, which is more than ever before.

Team of the Year failures

Despite the positives of Team of the Year there have been several times where FC 24 players have become frustrated with EA, and this year has been more so than ever before.

Bugs and glitches are a part of every game which can be justified, but we are now on the eighth title update of the year, and the community right now is in a frenzy with the mistakes made by EA.

TOTY bugs and glitches

As mentioned, bugs and glitches happen in every video game which can be excused when it's a one-off situation, however, throughout Team of the Year, FC 24 players have seen it all.

At first there was an issue with the gameplay, and the game itself, where the servers couldn't handle the activity in the game, which has been reoccurring theme since for what seems like forever, especially when a huge promo like TOTY drops.

The other issue has been largely with SBCs, and two in particular that caused outrage amongst the FC 24 community.

When TOTY began, fans were able to exploit a glitch in the game which earned them unlimited 83x 10 player packs, which caused a lot of outrage on social media.

When we thought that was going to be the highlight glitch of TOTY, another one topped it, when EA dropped an 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick into SBCs on 30 January.

Thousands of players managed to redeem 97-rated TOTY Lionel Messi for their Ultimate Team due to the fact that there is only one 86+ rated player from the MLS.

This has caused huge outrage amongst the FC 24 community, with many fans demanding compensation for the players who weren't able to redeem Messi before the pack was removed just 20 minutes after being added to Ultimate Team.

TOTY pack weight

Team of the Year is a time when many Ultimate Team players save up their packs in the hope of packing a blue card.

The first few weeks of TOTY were almost impossible to pack a Team of the Year player due to the percentage of packing a TOTY being so low.

However, once everyone had opened their saved packs, EA increased the percentage of packing a Team of the Year so that TOTYs were more accessible through store packs.

We would like to see a change to this, however, the demand for special cards compared to FIFA 13 are dramatically different, and not packing a TOTY is seen as a failure, when we believe that they should be even rarer.

FC 24 TOTY review

Team of the Year in FC 24 has been a whirlwind, with some incredible new features that we have thoroughly enjoyed, and some bugs and glitches that have thrown all of that out of the window.

Despite the introduction of the Women's TOTY which we are delighted about, the unlimited pack glitch, and TOTY Messi Player Pick cannot be overlooked, and as a result the next few months of Ultimate Team will be a difficult one, with some players having a much bigger advantage than others.

Our overall review of Team of the Year is a 5/10 Rating.

Do you agree with our TOTY review, and what would you like to see happen in Team of the Year in FC 25?

