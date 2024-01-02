FC 24: Stop Right There Evolutions Guide

A fantastic EVO!

EA has been formidable with Evolutions over the festive period, and with the New Year here, there are several to get through!

Stop Right There is an Evolution available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team and you can upgrade a player by three OVRs.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the Stop Right There Evolution, including how to complete it and the best players to use, so let's get stuck in!

Stop Right There Evolutions Guide

EA has dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Stop Right There Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every striker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Stop Right There Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Shooting: Max. 90

Dribbling: Max. 82

Physical: Max. 85

Position: ST

Must not be: Base Icon

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 4 Stop Right There Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Stop Right There Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Stop Right There Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Asisat Oshoala, or Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa - 85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Stop Right There Evolution is TOTW Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa striker is eligible also for the Trequartista Time Evolution, so you can decide on which EVO you would prefer to put him in. With this Evolution, however, Watkins increases to an 88 OVR player with 90 pace, 85 shooting, 80 passing, 88 dribbling, and 82 physical.

Rinsola Babajide (CA Tenerife - 83 OVR)

Another player we think looks fantastic in the Stop Right There Evolution is Liga F winger Rinsola Babajide. This card is a Squad Foundations item that can be redeemed for FREE via objectives, and despite not having fantastic links, Babajide looks awesome. Once evolved, the English winger increases to an 86 OVR player with 90 pace, 82 shooting, 89 passing, 88 dribbling, and 85 physical, whilst also being able to play on either wing and as a striker!

Dani Rodriguez (RCD Mallorca - 84 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Stop Right There Evolution is Spanish forward Dani Rodriguez, who has a fantastic-looking Team of the Week card. Throw this card into this EVO and Rodriguez increases to an 87-rated player with insane stats! Once evolved, the Mallorca-man has 90 pace, 83 shooting, 90 passing, and 88 dribbling. He can also play as an ST, CF, LM, and CM.

How to complete the Stop Right There Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Stop Right There Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +4

Physical: +1

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 4 Stop Right There Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Attack Positioning: +6

Balance: +6

Reactions: +3

Ball Control: +10

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

click to enlarge + 4 Stop Right There Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score and Assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Vision: +7

Short Passing: +8

Composure: +6

Strength: +2

PlayStyle: First Touch

click to enlarge + 4 Stop Right There Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Stop Right There Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

