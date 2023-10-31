FC 24: Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and after over a month of fun, EA continues to drop more content daily!

We have guides to the latest Evolutions including, Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, so make sure to check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Odegaard and Centurions Marta SBCs, if you are in need of a new CAM.

Along with the latest MLS Squad Foundations Objectives, EA has dropped the latest Foundations player SBC to partner the rewards from the same league! Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Luquinhas Foundations SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Squad Foundations Luquinhas SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has added a brand-new player to FC 24 Ultimate Team available via SBCs.

Luquinhas is the latest addition to the game, receiving a Foundations Squad Building Challenge to partner with the MLS Squad Foundations Objectives which have also dropped into Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 Luquinhas

This SBC is cheap by many standards and only costs around 20k coins, so it is definitely worth it.

Let's take a look at the requirements needed to complete this SBC, and its cheapest solutions so you can add Foundations Luquinhas to your club!

Luquinhas SBC

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Luquinhas SBC solution

There we have it, you now have a brand-new player in your club for just 20k coins, which is a bargain!

Luquinhas also links well the three players available in the MLS Squad Foundations Objectives, giving you the option of four new players for your Ultimate Team.

If you have Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi in your squad, then this SBC, and the Objectives that go with it, are perfect for you!

