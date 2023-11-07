FC 24: Squad Foundations Letícia Santos SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of Ultimate Team is in full swing, and the content continues to excite players with Centurions Team 2 currently available in packs!

Amongst the Centurions promo have been loads of new players and upgrades for fans to get their hands on and we have a guide to the latest Centurions Center Back Evolution! On top of that, we also have the cheapest solutions for many SBCs, including Centurions Barella, Centurions Icon Vidic, and the brand-new 100 Player Pack, so make sure you check those out!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just added the latest one into Ultimate Team, giving Letícia Santos a Squad Foundations upgrade! Together we will go through the Squad Building Challenge, and give you the cheapest solutions to complete it. So without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Squad Foundations Letícia Santos SBC cheapest solutions

EA has added a brand-new player to FC 24 Ultimate Team available via SBCs.

Letícia Santos is the latest addition to the game, receiving a Foundations Squad Building Challenge to partner with the GPFBL Squad Foundations Objectives which have also dropped into Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 2 Foundations Letícia Santos

This SBC is cheap by many standards and only costs around 13.6k coins, so it is worth it.

Let's take a look at the requirements needed to complete this SBC, and its cheapest solutions so you can add Foundations Letícia Santos to your club!

Letícia Santos

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

84 Rated Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Foundations Letícia Santos Cheapest Solution

There we have it, once you have submitted the squad necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Foundations Letícia Santos to your Ultimate Team!

The Brazilian will get great chemistry with the other three players available via the GPFBL Squad Foundations players, so make sure to check that out too!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.