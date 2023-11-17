FC 24: Squad Foundations EFL Championship Objectives Guide

Weekend League is almost here, and players can now earn a bunch of players, packs, and stadium items by simply playing FC 24!

EA has dropped the latest Squad Foundations objectives, this time covering the EFL Championship, and you can earn two players, a bunch of packs, and some #EFLTogether stadium items.

Together we will go through all the requirements for the objective, and give you a complete guide on how to complete them, as well as tell you what rewards you will earn for doing so!

Squad Foundations EFL Championship guide

The latest Squad Foundations objective has just dropped into Ultimate Team giving fans the chance to earn three FREE players, plus a bunch of packs to open!

Squad Foundations have become popular amongst Ultimate Team players as a way of earning new players for their squad by simply playing games with cards from a specific league.

We have already had the WSL, NWSL, Super Lig, Liga F, Eredivisie, Liga Portugal, MLS, GPFBL, and Division 1 Feminine added to FC 24 Ultimate Team since its release, with the EFL Championship the latest addition.

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations: EFL Championship

Each objective has four requirements that need completing, to earn the main reward, however, you can also earn rewards for each requirement, so without further ado, let's look at the objectives and rewards for the EFL Championship Squad Foundations objective.

Expert Passing

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Mavididi (84 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Expert Passing

Cool Finish

Requirements:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an EFL Championship player.

Rewards:

#EFLTogether Stadium Theme

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 5

Requirements:

Play 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Kone (83 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Play 5

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the EFL Championship in your starting 11.

Rewards:

#EFLTogether XL Tifo

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it, once you have completing all four of the challenges above, you will have two new EFL Championship players, plus some packs and stadium items for FREE!

You can also add a third EFL Championship player to your squad by completing the Squad Foundations Holgate SBC.

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.