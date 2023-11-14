FC 24: Squad Foundations Ali Nadjim SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new Squad Building Challenge has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to add an 85-rated Nadjma Ali Nadjim to their squad!

SBCs have become a huge part of Ultimate Team since their introduction into the game in 2017, and players now rely on them more than ever as a boost for their squad.

Each week EA releases a brand-new set of Squad Foundations Objectives, and along with it comes an SBC to be the final piece of the puzzle, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Squad Foundations Ali Nadjim SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Squad Foundations Ali Nadjim SBC cheapest solutions

The latest Squad Foundations SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, available for all players, who can now get Ali Nadjim for around 19k coins!

Each week EA drops a new version of Squad Foundations, which enables players to get three FREE cards, plus a bunch of packs, and an SBC is also added to the game, to go with it.

In previous weeks we have seen the likes of Squad Foundations Hernani, and Luquinhas to name a few, with Ali Nadjim taking the reins this week.

Ali Nadjim has some interesting stats, including 93 Pace, 87 Shooting, and 84 Dribbling, making for a great addition to your Ultimate Team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Squad Foundations Ali Nadjim SBC!

Ali Nadjim

Requirements:

Player OVR: Min. 1 Player with Min. 85 OVR in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squad with the above challenge requirements, you will be able to add Ali Nadjim to your Ultimate Team!

