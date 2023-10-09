FC 24 Squad Battles: Rewards, format, how to

FC 24 is here, and millions of players around the world are loving the newest title from EA.

Ultimate Team has had a ton of promos already, including Road to the Knockouts Team 1 and Team 2, and we are set to see Team of the Week 4, Trailblazers, and Future Stars very soon!

There are many ways to play Ultimate Team, with Rivals, Champions, and Friendlies, however, one game mode, in particular, is perfect for those who prefer much more relaxed offline gameplay, so let's take a look at everything you need to know about Squad Battles.

FC 24 Squad Battles

Squad Battles is a game mode in FC 24 Ultimate Team that gives players the opportunity to play against AI-controlled opponents featuring squads created by the Ultimate Team community, whilst choosing the match difficulty, and climbing ranks to earn rewards.

Each week, players are given a new set of squads to face and will earn points depending on the result of each match, and the difficulty setting of each game. The higher the difficulty, the higher the rewards.

Squad Battles rewards

Talking of Squad Battles rewards, players have the ability to earn some fantastic packs, with their own choice of tradeable or untradeable, that will help boost their Ultimate Team squads or their coins.

There are many ranks in FC 24 Squad Battles, and at the end of each week, you will earn packs, coins, and XP for finishing in certain ranks, so let's take a look at each Squad Battles rank reward.

Rank 1-200

2x Rare Players Pack

1x Mega Pack

700 XP

65,000 coins

Elite 1

2x Rare Players Pack

700 XP

22,000 coins

Elite 2

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Premier Gold Players Pack

700 XP

16,000 coins

Elite 3

1x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

700 XP

12,000 coins

Gold 1

1x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

700 XP

9,000 coins

Gold 2

1x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

600 XP

7,000 coins

Gold 3

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

500 XP

5,000 coins

Silver 1

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

400 XP

4,000 coins

Silver 2

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

300 XP

2,000 coins

Silver 3

1x Premium Gold Pack

2x Gold Pack

200 XP

1,500 coins

Bronze 1

1x Premium Gold Pack

2x Gold Pack

100 XP

500 coins

Bronze 2

2x Gold Pack

Bronze 3

Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

Squad Battles Objectives

Squad Battles not only give you fantastic weekly rewards, but you can also complete many Objectives in Squad Battles, where you will earn packs, XP, and players that will all be beneficial to the progress of your Ultimate Team.

You can also earn packs for reaching Squad Battles Milestones. If you win 200 matches in Squad Battles, you will receive an Ultimate Pack, and you can also earn other packs on your way to that milestone!

Most player Objectives that come out, have the option to play on Min. Semi-Pro Squad Battles difficulty, or Rivals/Champions, so if you find Squad Battles a more fun, or easier game mode then that's the best thing to do!

Matteo Darmian has a Road to the Knockouts Objective out currently, which can be completed in Squad Battles, and Giovanni Reyna had one out previously that could be completed the same way!

