Sidemen Star Reveals Why FC 24 is so Bad

We'll soon be coming up to two months since FC 24 first became available, and some players have already seen enough.

Aside from dedicated Ultimate Team fans who are enjoying TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 in Season 2, many have given up on EA's rebranded football title just seven weeks after its launch.

It is a sad yet unsurprising scenario, with several bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues spoiling the FC 24 experience completely.

Although five major Title Updates have, to an extent, left the game in a better place, it appears to be too little too late as players continue to make their honest feelings known.

YouTuber reveals why FC 24 is bad

FC 24 community forums have been swarmed with opinions since its release, and the negatives outweigh the positives more often than not.

The reaction on social media continues to be no different, as a recent post by YouTube star Manny Brown has shown.

Manny, who has featured on the popular Sidemen channel with his brother Tobi, put out a tweet asking fans for their honest thoughts on FC 24, and well, it's not good reading if you're EA.

The majority of replies concern just how unbearable the game has become, causing many players to give up and stop playing altogether.

"Already stopped playing. No enjoyment in it at all for me anymore, the gameplay is awful," one reply read, while another comment said: "Already stopped playing it, no creativity just promos every week."

There have been 64 replies to the tweet so far, and most say exactly the same thing, revealing FC 24's biggest downfall is its painful repetitiveness.

"Awful. Worst gameplay I've ever felt. It's so one dimensional too."

"I’ve checked out. Haven’t played fut champs in 3 weeks and surprisingly I don’t care."

"Awful game, earliest I’ve given up on any fifa ever."

"Bought it, played for about a week then got bored."

"Awful, bored of it already."

Yet another brutal and damning verdict on FC 24, which is fast becoming a trend showing no signs of going away.

What are your thoughts on FC 24? Are you still playing? Be sure to let us know!

