FC 24: Serie A February POTM Nominees Announced

Which player should get an SBC?

29 Feb 2024 12:47 PM +00:00

The Serie A Player of the Month nominees for February have been announced, with six players from six separate Italian clubs nominated for the monthly award.

Each month EA releases POTM SBCs for the winners of the award in certain leagues, and the Serie A is one of them, with six players fighting for the February crown.

We will go through each of the nominees, discussing their months, and why they deserve to be voted for this award, so let's check out the Serie A February Player of the Month nominees.

Serie A February POTM Vote Open

As March rolls around, EA has dropped the nominees for the Serie A February Player of the Month award, with the vote open now!

FC 24 players can vote for their Serie A POTM winner via the FC 24 Website, with the option of six nominees to choose from.

click to enlarge + 7 Serie A February POTM Nominees

All six players have the chance of being given a POTM SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the winner will receive an insane boosted card with great stats and PlayStyles.

The voting stage isn't open for long, so make sure you cast your vote and pick your winner now.

Serie A February POTM Nominees

Six players have been nominated for the Serie A February Player of the Month award, from six different Serie A clubs, all of whom have had fantastic months scoring goals, providing assists, and giving their all for their teams throughout the league.

We will go through each of the nominees highlighting their February with their club, and why they have been nominated for the POTM award, so without further ado let's check out who is up for the vote.

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 86 OVR)

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala is the first nominee for the Serie A Player of the Month award for February, and he has been in impressive form. Five goals in four matches are enough for Dybala to be nominated, with the 30-year-old scoring a hat trick against Torino, earning him a place in TOTW 24, and a brace against Cagliari in a 4-0 victory. This would be Dybala's second Player of the Month award if he was to win.

click to enlarge + 7 Paulo Dybala

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta - 80 OVR)

Dutch central midfielder Teun Koopmeiners scored three goals in four matches in February, as Atalanta beat Genoa and Sassuolo, before drawing to AC Milan, and losing to Inter Milan. A goal in three consecutive matches was enough for Koopmeiners to receive a nomination for the February POTM and he is helping his side push for Champions League football, with Atalanta currently in fifth place. The Dutchman has a well-rounded 80-rated card which would look great with a big upgrade.

click to enlarge + 7 Teun Koopmeiners

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 86 OVR)

Rafael Leao is one of the best players in the Serie A and despite a slightly unimpressive start to the season for the Portuguese international, February looks to be a month where he has turned a corner. Leao registered one goal and two assists in February in matches against Frosinone, Napoli, and Atalanta. If Leao was to win this month's award it would be his second POTM item of the year and would be a card loved by FC 24 players.

click to enlarge + 7 Rafael Leao

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna - 78 OVR)

Bologna has been a surprise package in the Serie A this season under Thiago Motta's management and they currently sit in fourth place in the league. Riccardo Orsolini has excelled this season, and managed three goals and an assist in February as Bologna faced, Sassuolo, Lecce, Fiorentina, Lazio, and Hellas Verona, winning every match! Orsolini has received two TOTW items this season but is yet to win the POTM award.

click to enlarge + 7 Riccardo Orsolini

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan - 79 OVR)

Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez have formed a formidable partnership this season since Thuram made the move from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer. 26 games into the season, and the Frenchman has 17 goal contributions in Serie A, with two of those goals coming in February. Inter are 12 points clear at the top of the table and beat Juventus, Roma, and Salernitana.

click to enlarge + 7 Marcus Thuram

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus - 83 OVR)

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is the final Serie A February Player of the Month nominee and is having a fantastic season in the black and white stripes of Juventus. Vlahovic scored three goals and grabbed an assist in three matches in February against Inter Milan, Hellas Verona, and Frosinone, and now has a season tally of 19 goal contributions in 23 matches. The striker has earned two TOTW cards, and a POTM item already in FC 24, so he could add to that if he wins the February vote.

click to enlarge + 7 Dusan Vlahovic

Which of these six nominees will you be voting for as your Serie A February Player of the Month?

