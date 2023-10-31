It's crazy to think that it has already been just over a month since FC 24 was released, with millions of players worldwide experiencing the highs and the lows of its bumpy launch.

Several bugs and gameplay issues have seen EA release a total of four Title Updates in recent weeks, which thankfully appear to have left the game in a better place than it was beforehand.

As a result, players have been able to enjoy endless amounts of content every single week. We have guides to the current Evolutions in FC 24 including, Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, so be sure to check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions on two SBCs, with Centurions Odegaard, and Centurions Marta, both available in Ultimate Team.

From Ultimate Team to Career Mode users, many have now had the chance to try out some of the best stars in the game, and with it being Halloween, it's only right that we take a look at some of the scariest players in FC 24.

FC 24's scariest players

FC 24 is home to some of the best footballers in the world, and going up against them can often be a haunting experience.

click to enlarge + 6 FC 24

In this article, we've selected five of the most terrifying players to use and face in the game based on their statistics and physical builds.

Without further ado, let's get started. Continue reading if you dare...

Erling Haaland

Unless you are William Saliba, coming up against Haaland is probably the most daunting prospect for every player out there.

The 6'5" Norwegian is currently the best Striker in the world, which a set of frightening stats in FC 24 certainly reflects.

Possessing 93 Shooting, 89 Pace, and 88 Physicality, let's just say it's a wise idea to have Haaland on your side if you haven't already!

click to enlarge + 6 Haaland

Isaak Toure

Now, Haaland up against Toure is a battle I think a lot of us would love to see. The FC Lorient Defender is one of the tallest stars in both real life and FC 24, making him an intimidating player to face.

Standing at 6'9" tall, it's surprising to see Toure in FC 24 and not NBA 2K24 to be perfectly honest!

Jokes aside, the Frenchman is looking like an exciting prospect and offers a great option in Career Mode saves thanks to his 80+ potential. It goes without saying that he's the perfect answer to dealing with set-pieces, too.

click to enlarge + 6 Toure

Kylian Mbappe

Similarly to Haaland, Mbappe continues to give defenders nightmares due to his blistering speed and trickery.

Not only is he one of the best players in the world, but he's also one of the quickest, with a Pace rating of 97 in FC 24, which is enough to give anyone the chills.

Combine that with his 92 Dribbling, 90 Shooting, and five-star skill moves, it tends to be a complete horror show for the opposition.

click to enlarge + 6 Mbappe

Tomas Chory

If you are looking to build a squad the Avengers would be proud of and require your football equivalent to Incredible Hulk, then Chory is the man for the job.

The Czech Striker stands at 6'7" and brings a huge 96-strength rating to FC 24, easily making him one of the scariest players on this list.

Something tells us you may need to use a more aggressive approach if you are to successfully dispossess him, just don't make him angry in the process!

click to enlarge + 6 Chory

Klaus Gjasula

Last but not least we have one of the most aggressive players in FC 24. Gjasula may not be a household name, but we certainly won't be telling him that, after all, he does have a 95 Aggression rating.

151 yellow cards and nine red cards across 391 appearances probably have something to do with it, we think!

The Midfielder also has 86 Strength in the game, so yeah, maybe stay in his good books if you ever find yourself against him.

click to enlarge + 6 Gjasula

So there we have it, five hair-raising players who can leave you or your opposition scared to take to the pitch ever again.

Have you faced any of these names on FC 24 before? If so, let us know how you fared!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, keep up to date with RealSport101.