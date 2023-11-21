FC 24: Relentless Winger II Evolutions Guide

EA has finally added a brand-new Evolution into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving fans a new set of requirements to complete to upgrade a player from their club.

Evolutions have been a revelation in FC 24, and players are loving the new concept, being able to play with players who are lower in OVR, and not considered the meta, making every team more unique than ever.

The newest EVO requires you to upgrade a right winger by completing challenges in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions, and if you have completed them, your chosen EVO player will upgrade by +6 OVRs! So without further ado, let's take a look at the Relentless Winger II Evolutions guide.

Relentless Winger II Evolutions guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Relentless Winger II Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every RW in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Relentless Winger II Evolution:

Overall: Max. 79

Pace: Max. 91

Shooting: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 82

Physical: RW

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 3 Relentless Winger II Requirements

Best Players for Relentless Winger II Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Relentless Winger II Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Moussa Diaby, or Raheem Sterling, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa - 79 OVR)

Leon Bailey seems the perfect player for this Relentless Winger II Evolution and becomes an incredible winger after being evolved. The Jamaican increases his stats to 94 pace, 84 shooting, 80 passing, and 89 dribbling, and can also play at striker, so you are not just limited to the right-hand side. Bailey also has four-star skill moves, and some great links with Moussa Diaby, and Centurions Ollie Watkins.

Naomie Feller (Real Madrid - 79 OVR)

Naomie Feller is another fantastic option for this EVO, and is fantastic for chemistry purposes. Feller is French and plays for Real Madrid, so fitting her into your team should be easy, especially with a certain Ferland Mendy! Her stats increase to 95 pace, 84 shooting, and 88 dribbling, and her versatility is also brilliant, playing on both wings, and at striker!

Ebony Salmon (Aston Villa - 79 OVR)

Now you maybe wondering why we are suggesting another Villa player for this EVO, but Ebony Salmon is an incredible player, and also has two teams to choose from. Recently transferring to the WSL side, Salmon has an Aston Villa card, and a Houston Dash card. On top of that, her stats are insane! Once evolved, Salmon increases to 92 pace, 86 shooting, 82 passing, and 83 dribbling, making her an elite winger, with an alternative position as a striker!

How to complete the Relentless Winger II Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +6 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Relentless Winger II Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +3

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

click to enlarge + 3 Relentless Winger II Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +4

PlayStyle: Relentless

click to enlarge + 3 Relentless Winger II Level 2

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Relentless Winger II Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your right winger by +6 OVRs for FREE! Which player will you evolve?

