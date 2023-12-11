FC 24: Rare Defender Upgrade Evolutions Guide

Earn an insane PlayStyle+!!

The Ultimate Dynasties promo is in full swing in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with it, EA has released a ton of content.

From SBCs, and objectives, to brand-new Evolutions, EA has given players lots to get stuck into, and the latest Evolution is an incredible one!

We have the complete guide to the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution, so if you want to add an insane PlayStyle+ to your defender, then let's get stuck in!

Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 150k coins, or 750 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution.

Overall: Max. 87

Pace: Max. 83

Defending: Min. 61

Defending: Max. 85

Rarity: Rare

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 3 Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Bukayo Saka, or Toni Kroos, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

William Saliba (Arsenal - 83 OVR)

Arsenal fans can celebrate, as William Saliba is now usable in FC 24 Ultimate Team! The French centre-back fits into this Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution and looks insane once evolved. Each player gets the Intercept PlayStyle+ through this EVO, which is already incredible, but his stats also increase to 85 pace, 88 defending, and 86 physical.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich - 85 OVR)

Leon Goretzka is finally part of the Gullit Gang after this Evolution and looks like an incredible CDM in the game. Once evolved, the German has 81 pace, 81 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, 84 defending, and an insane 90 physical! What's not to love about this card? He has fantastic links to teammates in the game too.

David Alaba (Real Madrid - 85 OVR)

Our final option for the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution is Real Madrid defender David Alaba. The Austrian already possesses a well-rounded card and is capable of playing at LB, as well as CB. Throw him into the Evolution, and his stats increase to 82 pace, 86 passing, 83 dribbling, 89 defending, and 81 physical!

How to complete the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 1 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

Physical: +1

Defensive Work Rate: High

click to enlarge + 3 Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 1 Rivals or Champions match using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +3

Physical: +3

PlayStyle+: Intercept

click to enlarge + 3 Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Rare Defender Upgrade Evolution, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

Your chosen EVO player will also now possess the Intecept PlayStyle+, all in just three matches!

FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.