FC 24 Radioactive: New UT promo coming soon

November has been a crazy month for FC 24 fans, with tons of content released into Ultimate Team keeping everyone busy.

Thunderstruck is out now in packs, and there are SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions available for all players to complete in the search for a promo player, with Black Friday increasing the possibility.

However, like every week, EA likes to drop a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, and soon Thunderstruck will be replaced by Radioactive! Together we will go through everything we know about the new promo coming to Ultimate Team and will continue to update this page with more information throughout the week, so let's get stuck in.

Radioactive promo release date & how to get

Like each new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA will be looking to release Radioactive on a Friday, with 1 December being the expected release date for the new promo.

Thunderstruck was released at 2 pm, however, we expect Radioactive to return to the 6 pm GMT time, as Black Friday is now over, and the quantity of content will slow down.

Radioactive players will be available in packs, via SBCs, and objectives, and we also expect there to be several new Evolutions released too.

Radioactive card design leaked

The card design for the Radioactive promo has been leaked by several reliable sources including @Fut_scoreboard, and @DonkTrading.

This new design is very on-theme and much brighter than the Thunderstruck design, which we thought was incredible, as the card was animated.

It is also very bright, and we are excited to see what it will look like when the players are added to the card.

click to enlarge Radioactive card design

Radioactive players prediction

There have been no leaks on players expected for the Radioactive promo yet, however, we will compile a list of 10 players we wish to see in the new promo coming to Ultimate Team.

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave

Kim Min-Jae - Bayern Munich

Alessia Russo - Arsenal

Frank Kessie - Al Ahli

Joao Felix - Barcelona

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund

Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig

Micky Van de Ven - Tottenham

Alejandro Garnacho - Manchester United

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.