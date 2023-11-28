FC 24 Radioactive: Coming TODAY to Ultimate Team

November has been a crazy month for FC 24 fans, with tons of content released into Ultimate Team keeping everyone busy.

Thunderstruck is out now in packs, and there are SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions available for all players to complete in the search for a promo player, with Black Friday increasing the possibility.

However, like every week, EA likes to drop a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, and soon Thunderstruck will be replaced by Radioactive! Together we will go through everything we know about the new promo coming to Ultimate Team and will continue to update this page with more information throughout the week, so let's get stuck in.

Radioactive promo release date & how to get

Like each new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA will be looking to release Radioactive on a Friday, with today, 1 December being the expected release date for the new promo.

Thunderstruck was released at 2 pm, however, we expect Radioactive to return to 6 pm GMT, as Black Friday is now over, and the quantity of content will slow down.

Radioactive players will be available in packs, via SBCs, and objectives, and we also expect there to be several new Evolutions released too.

Radioactive card design leaked

The card design for the Radioactive promo has been leaked by several reliable sources including @Fut_scoreboard, and @DonkTrading.

This new design is very on-theme and much brighter than the Thunderstruck design, which we thought was incredible, as the card was animated.

It is also very bright, and we are excited to see what it will look like when the players are added to the card.

click to enlarge + 2 Radioactive card design

Radioactive players prediction

There have been leaks from @AsyFutTrader, giving us the entire list of players included in the Radioactive promo.

These players will likely be included in two teams, along with mini-releases, SBCs, and objectives, however, here is the entire list of players leaked to feature in the Radioactive promo, coming to Ultimate Team later today.

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad

Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

N'Golo Kante - Al Ittihad

Ronald Araujo - Barcelona

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli

Milan Skriniar - PSG

Christian Eriksen - Manchester United

Anderson Talisca - Al Nassr

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Marseille

Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray

Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

Carlos Vela - LAFC

Boulaye Dia - Salernitana

Franck Kessie - Al Ahli

Nikola Milenkovic - Fiorentina

Noussair Mazraoui - Bayern Munich

Przemyslaw Frankowski - RC Lens

Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City

Timothy Weah - Juventus

Nani - Adana Demirspor

Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United

Moises Caicedo - Chelsea

Ivan Perisic - Tottenham

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire

Eric Bailly - Besiktas

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Ismael Bennacer - AC Milan

click to enlarge + 2 Radioactive leaked team

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.