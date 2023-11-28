FC 24 Radioactive: Coming TODAY to Ultimate Team

November has been a crazy month for FC 24 fans, with tons of content released into Ultimate Team keeping everyone busy.
Thunderstruck is out now in packs, and there are SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions available for all players to complete in the search for a promo player, with Black Friday increasing the possibility.
However, like every week, EA likes to drop a brand-new promo into Ultimate Team, and soon Thunderstruck will be replaced by Radioactive! Together we will go through everything we know about the new promo coming to Ultimate Team and will continue to update this page with more information throughout the week, so let's get stuck in.
Radioactive promo release date & how to get
Like each new promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA will be looking to release Radioactive on a Friday, with today, 1 December being the expected release date for the new promo.
Thunderstruck was released at 2 pm, however, we expect Radioactive to return to 6 pm GMT, as Black Friday is now over, and the quantity of content will slow down.
Radioactive players will be available in packs, via SBCs, and objectives, and we also expect there to be several new Evolutions released too.
Radioactive card design leaked
The card design for the Radioactive promo has been leaked by several reliable sources including @Fut_scoreboard, and @DonkTrading.
This new design is very on-theme and much brighter than the Thunderstruck design, which we thought was incredible, as the card was animated.
It is also very bright, and we are excited to see what it will look like when the players are added to the card.
Radioactive players prediction
There have been leaks from @AsyFutTrader, giving us the entire list of players included in the Radioactive promo.
These players will likely be included in two teams, along with mini-releases, SBCs, and objectives, however, here is the entire list of players leaked to feature in the Radioactive promo, coming to Ultimate Team later today.
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami
- Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
- Federico Valverde - Real Madrid
- N'Golo Kante - Al Ittihad
- Ronald Araujo - Barcelona
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli
- Milan Skriniar - PSG
- Christian Eriksen - Manchester United
- Anderson Talisca - Al Nassr
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Marseille
- Wilfried Zaha - Galatasaray
- Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool
- Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona
- Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal
- Carlos Vela - LAFC
- Boulaye Dia - Salernitana
- Franck Kessie - Al Ahli
- Nikola Milenkovic - Fiorentina
- Noussair Mazraoui - Bayern Munich
- Przemyslaw Frankowski - RC Lens
- Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City
- Timothy Weah - Juventus
- Nani - Adana Demirspor
- Teemu Pukki - Minnesota United
- Moises Caicedo - Chelsea
- Ivan Perisic - Tottenham
- Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
- Xherdan Shaqiri - Chicago Fire
- Eric Bailly - Besiktas
- Sam Kerr - Chelsea
- Ismael Bennacer - AC Milan
