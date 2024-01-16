FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 4: January 2024 pack coming soon

More rewards are on the way!

We are deep into the cycle of FC 24 Ultimate Team nearly four months since the game's launch, and although much of the attention is currently on the highly anticipated TOTY promo, the fourth Prime Gaming Pack is also expected to drop soon.

This exclusive pack is eligible for all players who have an Amazon Prime account, giving them an extra boost with a token pack to open each month.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know, including the expected release date, possible rewards, and how to redeem, so let's dive in!

The January Prime Gaming Pack will become available soon, and players will be able to get their hands on some exclusive rewards for FC 24 Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 2 Prime Gaming Pack

If you have an Amazon Prime account and FC 24, then you can link the two together to add a new Prime Gaming Pack to the Ultimate Team store for free.

There is not a confirmed release date for Prime Gaming Packs, but considering Pack 1 and Pack 2 both released on the third Tuesday of the month, Prime Gaming Pack 4 could drop today, 16 January at 6 pm GMT.

Prime Gaming Pack 4 rewards

Prime Gaming Packs usually include four rewards, and while there has been no official confirmation on the contents of Prime Gaming Pack 4, FUT.WIKI claims it will have the following items:

Kylian Mbappe Loan for 15 matches

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

1x 81+ rated Player Pick between 3 players

6x Rare Consumable Items

click to enlarge + 2 Kylian Mbappe

These rewards will replace those included with Prime Gaming Pack 3, which featured 1x Vinicius Jr loan, 6x Rare Consumables, 1x 81+ Player Pick, and 4x Gold Rare Players.

December's Prime Gaming Pack 3 is still available to claim at the time of writing, so if you haven't done so already, be quick to redeem it before Pack 4 arrives!

How to get Prime Gaming Pack

The Prime Gaming Pack is available if you have an Amazon Prime account. For those who have, you can link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.