FC 24 players want Liverpool star REMOVED!

Although FC 24 is in a much better place than it was at launch thanks to several Title Updates, some problems remain, and one of them is beginning to annoy a lot of people.

Bugs, glitches and gameplay issues have so far been the game's main flaws, but in this article, we'll be taking a look at one which concerns a particular player!

OP VVD

The player in question is Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who is causing quite a stir among Ultimate Team users.

In a thread posted on Reddit, a number of players vented their frustration over van Dijk's overpowered ability on FC 24, calling for him to be removed from the game or nerfed.

Kicking off the discussion, u/Small-Algae-696 said:

"Can we remove Van Dijk from the game? This guy is a cheat code. Literally everyone in WL has him. Guy magically teleports to wherever the ball is and wins every single challenge. By far the most OP defender in any fifa."

It didn't take long for others to have their own say, with many encountering the same issue.

"He does things that physically shouldn't be possible," one comment read, while another said: "Yeah he is very frustrating to play against sometimes."

Whilst the frustration some players have is understandable, it is highly unlikely that EA will remove van Dijk from the game because of this. If they choose to do anything, they will simply nerf him to make him less effective and powerful.

