FC 24: Ultimate Team bug let's players control opposition team

New day, new bug!

Only EA could have us talking positively about FC 24 one day, and then talking negatively the next.

It always seemed to be one step forward and two steps back with FIFA, and FC 24 is seemingly no different. There's no doubt that the six Title Updates have dramatically improved the overall experience of the rebranded football title, but it remains far from a well-rounded and polished product.

Just as things started to look up, players have come across a new bug in Ultimate Team's Division Rivals, impacting their results and forcing them to close the game altogether as a consequence.

New game-breaking Ultimate Team bug

As has been the case for other modes in FC 24, Ultimate Team has had its fair share of bugs and glitches over the last couple of months.

Fortunately, most have now been patched, but others remain, as several Ultimate Team players have found out.

Sharing their experience on Reddit, u/RedLongBeard explained that in a weird turn of events, they suddenly found themselves controlling the opponent's players halfway through a match.

"I was playing rivals on PS5, and after I scored 2-1, my opponent pressed pause. After pause the game started to lag significantly. So I also pressed pause. Then he pressed pause after me. And after this I was controlling his players from the kick-off," u/RedLongBeard said.

We only had to scroll down for a couple of seconds to find another comment which outlined the same thing, highlighting just how often this issue is occurring.

In a similar scenario, u/LargePlatypi said that their opponent requested to pause just before a corner to presumably quit while 4-1 down, but the pause never happened even though it was already queued.

They added: "Then the loading FC 24 icon comes up below as if I’m lagging, but the game doesn’t disconnect me and it eventually goes away. I’m now controlling my opponent’s team and nobody is controlling mine."

In both scenarios, u/RedLongBeard and u/LargePlatypi had no option but to close the game after they were unable to be disconnected and returned to the lobby, adding to their frustration.

Numerous comments show they aren't the only ones to experience the bug, although u/FacelessGreenseer has kindly shared the best way to deal with it until EA provide a fix.

Do not score goals with the opposition's team. Just run around with their players without doing anything until the game or the half is finished. When it enters the loop of camera changes at half-time or full-time, depending on the half you're in, simply leave it and don't do anything for two minutes. Close the game and then open it up again. You will get the win if you were already winning when they quit. If they quit on a draw or while losing, you won't get the win.

