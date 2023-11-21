FC 24: Pacey Winger II Evolutions Guide

Evolutions have become hugely popular since their debut at the start of FC 24, and have been one of the best additions to Ultimate Team since Squad Building Challenges.

Ultimate Team players can upgrade players from their club, turning them from an average player to one of the most exciting in the game, and EA has just added another EVO!

Pacey Winger II is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade a player from their club by +4 OVRs! Together we will go through the complete Pacey Winger II Evolution guide, so let's check it out!

Pacey Winger II Evolutions guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Pacey Winger II Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every LW in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Pacey Winger II Evolution:

Overall: Max. 81

Pace: Max. 82

Dribbling: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 75

Passing: Max. 80

Position: LW

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger II Requirements

Best players for Pacey Winger II Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Pacey Winger II Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Heung-Min Son, or Raheem Sterling, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal - 81 OVR)

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard is the best option for the Pacey Winger II Evolution and becomes a solid striker or left-winger. The Belgian increases to an 85-rated player with 89 pace, 83 shooting, 82 passing, and 88 dribbling, making him a great player. On top of that, he also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli - 79 OVR)

Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori is another player with a natural position as a centre forward, however, he can also play on either wing and as a striker, so he is very versatile! Raspadori increases to an 83 rating and has 89 pace, 81 shooting, and 85 dribbling. He also has a five-star weak foot, and four-star skills, making him a jack of all trades!

Mike Tresor (Burnley - 78 OVR)

Another Belgian option he turns into a decent player is Mike Tresor. What catches the eye the most with Tresor is his five-star skill moves and his ability to play either on the left or at CAM! The Burnley-man increases to an 82-rated player, with 87 pace, 83 passing, and 84 dribbling.

How to complete the Pacey Winger II Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Pacey Winger II Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Reward:

Pace: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

PlayStyle: Rapid

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger II Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger II Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen winger they will be fully evolved into a Pacey Winger, by upgrading by +4 OVRs!

Which player will you be evolving in Pacey Winger II?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.