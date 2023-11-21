FC 24: Prime Gaming November Rewards available now!

We are deep into the cycle of FC 24 Ultimate Team now, and the second edition of the Prime Gaming Rewards is now available for players!

This exclusive pack is eligible for all players who have an Amazon Prime account, giving them an extra boost with a token pack to open each month!

We will go through all of the contents of the pack, as well as how to redeem it if you haven't already so let's begin!

November Prime Gaming Rewards FC 24

The November Prime Gaming Rewards are here, and players can now get their hands on this month's pack in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

If you have an Amazon Prime account, and FC 24, then you can link the two together to add a new Prime Gaming Pack into the store and try your luck at packing one of the current FC Pro Live players!

First, we will give you the contents of what to expect inside the pack, and then tell you how to redeem it if you haven't already!

Prime Gaming Pack

The Prime Gaming Pack is available each month, with the contents of what's inside varying each time.

Let's take a look at what is inside the November Prime Gaming Pack:

4x Rare Gold Players

1x 81+ Player Pick (1 of 3)

6x Rare Consumables

Loan Heung-Min Son (20 matches)

Each player will receive this pack, with the only difference, being the players inside, and you could be lucky and pack an incredible player.

Note: All of the items in the Prime Gaming Pack are untradeable.

Prime Gaming Pack & how to get

The Prime Gaming Pack is available now if you have an Amazon Prime account.

For those who have an account, you can link together your Amazon Prime account, with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

