FC 24 Nominated for Game of the Year!

Sports games enable players to create their own narratives by jumping into the gaming world of sports stars, cars, and racing, allowing you to immerse yourself in a mix between reality and simulation.

Each year a flurry of sports game releases, with many returning year-on-year, and this year has seen EA branch out on their newest venture away from FIFA for the very first time!

FC 24 has been nominated amongst four other sports games to be crowned as the Best Sports/Racing Game of the Year in The Game Awards! So let's dive into the world of football and find out why!

FC 24 nominated for Best Sports/Racing game

The Game Awards is the most prestigious gaming ceremony each year, giving titles from all platforms, consoles, and developers the recognition they deserve for creating and designing the best video games!

FC 24, the newest title by EA, which was only released in September 2023 has been nominated for the Best Sports/Racing Game amongst four other competitors!

click to enlarge + 2 The Game Awards Nominees

The football simulation game has been nominated alongside, F1 23, Forza Motorsport, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and The Crew: Motorfest, making it the only game within the category that does not involve cars!

EA faces stiff competition with all four of the other nominees, however, they do have an advantage with F1 23 also an EA title!

Why FC 24 was nominated

FC 24 is the first edition of the video game formerly known as FIFA, with EA stepping away from its partnership with the global governing body of football after FIFA 23.

Excitement for the release of FC 24 was instant from the minute EA announced that the partnership was ending, and many fans were eager to get their hands on the newest release!

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover

So much so, that EA Sports FC 24, which is its official title, was the third best-selling game in the US during September, only being pipped by Starfield, and Mortal Kombat 1.

The Crew: Motorfest is seventh in the same list, which could be an indication of the results of The Game Awards for Best Sports/Racing Game of the Year!

If you want to have your say on the Best Sports/Racing Game of 2023, then you can vote on The Game Awards Website!

The winner of the award will be announced during The Game Awards ceremony on 7 December, and you can also watch the stream via the website!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.