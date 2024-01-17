Most Voted TOTY Players Revealed

Not long to go now!

January is absolutely flying by which only means one thing if you're an FC 24 fan, TOTY is just around the corner!

As always, the highly anticipated promo will celebrate players who have been voted as the best performers over the past twelve months by making them available in packs and SBCs with significantly upgraded cards.

The vote officially closed on 15 January after opening on 8 January, giving the public a chance to vote for their Men's and Women's TOTY before they are released this Friday, 19 January. Nearly a week after the most-voted team was unveiled on social media, the player equivalent has now surfaced too, once again dividing opinion!

Most Voted Men's TOTY Players

The build-up to TOTY is always an exciting one, although it's no exception to passionate debates over who should - and shouldn't - be included.

click to enlarge + 2 TOTY

Arguments break out among football fans all the time as the promo approaches, but when things such as leaks and poll results emerge, let's just say that reactions are, well, mixed!

We saw it after the most-voted TOTY was shared by reputable FC 24 leaker @DonkTrading, with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Theo Hernandez, and Lionel Messi viewed as controversial picks by many, and now we have seen debates continue into this weak following a post by @FutSheriff, which revealed the most voted Men's players.

Most Voted Men's TOTY Players via Fut Sheriff polls:

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi

Jude Bellingham

Kevin De Bruyne

Rodri

Theo Hernandez

Virgil Van Dijk

Ruben Dias

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andre Ter Stegen

Cristiano Ronaldo (12th Man)

Unsurprisingly, the most-voted players are the same as the ones featured in the most-voted TOTY, with the only exception being Cristiano Ronaldo, who we know is a popular choice for the 12th-man spot.

click to enlarge + 2 TOTY

Split on how to feel about some of the players? Well, if you haven't done so already, why don't you put yourself out of your own misery by checking out the leaked Men's TOTY squad? After all, just because they are the most voted, it doesn't mean they make the final cut!

FC 24 TOTY is set up to be one of the best yet, and we can't wait for the promo to be released into packs.

