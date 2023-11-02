FC 24: Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions (2nd Nov)

Content in FC 24 continues to excite fans, with TOTW 7 out now, and Centurions Team 2 due tomorrow!

Each week EA releases a Marquee Matchups SBC, highlighting the best four games for the upcoming weekend. There are four squads required for the Squad Building Challenge, each of which gives a pack as a reward, so without further ado let's take a look at this week's edition of the Marquee Matchups SBC and its cheapest solutions.

Marquee Matchups SBC cheapest solutions (2nd Nov)

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC has just dropped into Ultimate Team, and we are going to show you how to get your hands on five packs by submitting four squads into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA has highlighted four key games from around the world to look out for over the weekend, including big matches, derbies, and top-of-the-table clashes.

You will be required to meet the requirements for each SBC, before submitting all four squads in return for four packs, and a group reward.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Marquee Matchups SBC and give you the cheapest solutions to complete it.

Nantes v Stade de Reims

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from the same League: Max. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Silver Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Bronze

Total Chemistry: Min 14

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Nantes v Stade de Reims

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Fiorentina v Juventus

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Clubs: Min 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from the same Nation: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Total Chemistry: Min 18

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Fiorentina v Juventus

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München

Requirements:

Borussia Dortmund Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Nationalities: Min. 5 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Requirements:

Spurs Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from the same Club: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min 26

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all four squads you will have five packs to open in your store including the Rare Electrum Players Pack, which you receive as a Group Reward.

This Marquee Matchups SBC will cost you around 16k coins to complete.

You may end up packing someone who will change your Ultimate Team forever!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.