FC 24: Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions (26 Oct)

With TOTW 6 out in packs, and the Centurions promo almost here, fans can be excited about what's to come in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

There are also Evolutions out now, and we have a guide to every single one, including the latest Trailblazer Striker, and Trailblazer Centre Back versions. We also have the cheapest solutions for the Trailblazers Juan Foyth, and Icon Stoichkov SBCs, so be sure to check those out!

Each week EA releases a Marquee Matchups SBC, giving players the chance to earn packs by submitting themed squads based on the biggest real-life matches that weekend. Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to completing the SBC for this week!

Marquee Matchups SBC cheapest solutions (26 Oct)

The Marquee Matchups SBC for this week features some incredible matches in Europe, and it begs to be a great weekend of football.

Together we will go through each SBC, listing the requirements, the cheapest squad to submit, and the reward for each individual SBC.

By completing the Marquee Matchups SBC, you will also receive a group reward of a Premium Gold Players Pack!

So, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Marquee Matchups SBC, giving you five packs for just 15k coins!

LOSC Lille v AS Monaco

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Countries/Regions: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from same league: Max. 5 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Silver Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Total Chemistry: Min. 14

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Lille v AS Monaco

Reward:

Gold Pack

Inter v Roma FC

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Leagues: Max. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from one club: Max. 5 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Total Chemistry: Min. 18

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Inter v Roma FC

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Manchester United v Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester United Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Clubs: Min. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Manchester United v Manchester City

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Barcelona v Real Madrid

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from same country/region: Min. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min. 26

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Barcelona v Real Madrid

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, those are the cheapest solutions to complete the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

