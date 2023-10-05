FC 24 Marquee Matchups Cheapest Solutions (5 Oct)

FC 24 is in full swing, and Ultimate Team has already captured the hearts of millions of players around the world.
Evolutions have been a huge success and we have guides to Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector. TOTW 3 is also out in packs, and we gear ourselves up for Road to the Knockouts Team 2.
Each week EA releases Marquee Matchups on a Thursday, which provides packs for players who submit squads. We will look at the latest Marquee Matchups release, and give you the cheapest solutions on how to complete the SBC, so let's dive in!
Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions
Marquee Matchups consist of four separate challenges that a player needs to complete in order to earn packs!
Four games that will take place this weekend have been highlighted by EA, and you will be required to complete the squads using the requirements given, let's go through each one!
Standard Liege vs Club Brugge
Requirements:
- Belgium Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same country/region: Max. 5
- Silver Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Min. Bronze
- Total Chemistry: Min. 14
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Reims vs AS Monaco
Requirements:
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from one club: Min. 3
- Countries/Regions: Min. 4
- Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Total Chemistry: Min. 18
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Juventus vs Torino
Requirements:
- Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Torino Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Clubs: Min. 4
- Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Total Chemistry: Min. 22
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
Arsenal vs Man City
Requirements:
- Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Players from same league: Min. 3
- Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 75
- Total Chemistry: Min. 26
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
And there we have it for the Marquee Matchups SBC, by completing all four of those Squad Building Challenges, you will receive four packs, along with the Group Reward, which is a Rare Mixed Players Pack, which will hopefully bring you some luck, and improve your team! This SBC should only cost you around 16k coins to complete!
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.