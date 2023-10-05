FC 24 Marquee Matchups Cheapest Solutions (5 Oct)

FC 24 is in full swing, and Ultimate Team has already captured the hearts of millions of players around the world.

Evolutions have been a huge success and we have guides to Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector. TOTW 3 is also out in packs, and we gear ourselves up for Road to the Knockouts Team 2.

Each week EA releases Marquee Matchups on a Thursday, which provides packs for players who submit squads. We will look at the latest Marquee Matchups release, and give you the cheapest solutions on how to complete the SBC, so let's dive in!

Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions

Marquee Matchups consist of four separate challenges that a player needs to complete in order to earn packs!

Four games that will take place this weekend have been highlighted by EA, and you will be required to complete the squads using the requirements given, let's go through each one!

Standard Liege vs Club Brugge

Requirements:

Belgium Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Players from the same country/region: Max. 5

Silver Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Min. Bronze

Total Chemistry: Min. 14

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Liege vs Brugge

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Reims vs AS Monaco

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Players from one club: Min. 3

Countries/Regions: Min. 4

Rare Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Total Chemistry: Min. 18

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Reims vs AS Monaco

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Juventus vs Torino

Requirements:

Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Torino Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Clubs: Min. 4

Gold Players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Torino vs Juventus

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Arsenal vs Man City

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Players from same league: Min. 3

Rare Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min. 26

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Arsenal vs Man City

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

And there we have it for the Marquee Matchups SBC, by completing all four of those Squad Building Challenges, you will receive four packs, along with the Group Reward, which is a Rare Mixed Players Pack, which will hopefully bring you some luck, and improve your team! This SBC should only cost you around 16k coins to complete!

