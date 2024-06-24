FC 24 How to complete Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio SBC, Costs & Solutions

Make Your Mark Team 2 dominates content in FC 24 Ultimate Team right now, with many players available in packs, and EA releasing tons of SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives surrounding the promo.

One of the latest SBCs available in Ultimate Team is a bargain. Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is given a Make Your Mark player item, as he represents his nation in the Copa America for the first time, and his card looks incredible!

Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC player now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team with FC Porto star Stephen Eustaquio being given a Make Your Mark item as he makes his first appearance in the Copa America for Canada.

Eustaquio is one of the bargains of FC 24, with EA only giving players one squad to submit for this player in return, and he looks like a fantastic acquisition for any Ultimate Team squad.

EA has given the midfielder a cracking card with a 94 OVR, as well as, 92 pace, 94 shooting, 95 passing, 90 dribbling, 91 defending, and 88 physical.

Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio

On top of that, the Canadian possesses a whopping FOUR PlayStyles+, including Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+, Technical+, and Tiki Taka+, making for an incredible midfielder.

With the possibility of further upgrades as well, Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio could be one of the best SBCs in FC 24!

Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio SBC

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of the players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this squad, you will be able to add Make Your Mark Stephen Eustaquio to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back just 44k coins!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

