Having been enjoyed by millions of players for the past two weeks, the TOTY promo will officially be coming to an end in the coming days, as will the January transfer window.

It's probably fair to say that one has been far more entertaining than the other, with the winter window proving to be one of the quietest in recent history. At the time of writing, Premier League clubs have spent less than £50 million combined, compared to last year's record of £815 million.

While this month certainly hasn't matched or exceeded that level of excitement, it has been a window to remember for several FC 24 talents, and more could still move between now and Thursday's deadline, including Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Who is Lucas Bergvall in FC 24?

At just 17 years of age, it's unlikely you'll be familiar with Lucas Bergvall right now, but we doubt that will remain the case for much longer.

That's because Bergvall appears to be edging towards a move to Barcelona, according to multiple reports. Considered one of the best footballing prospects coming out of Sweden, the central midfielder is currently playing for Allsvenskan side Djurgardens IF, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist across 29 appearances.

If a regular first-team role and an impending move to one of the biggest clubs in the world weren't impressive enough, Bergvall has already made his senior debut for the Swedish national team, playing 31 minutes during their 2-1 win against Estonia earlier this month.

Described by Scouted Notebook as a player who possesses "multifaceted athleticism, line-breaking passing, press-evading skill, goalscoring upside and overall versatility," it's no wonder Bergvall finds himself at the centre of attention.

For the Manager Career Mode fans reading this, you'll be glad to know Bergvall is in FC 24 should you wish to secure the services of one of the most talented young stars in the game.

Bergvall was originally introduced back in FIFA 23 last year when he was added as a 58-rated 16-year-old with 83 potential. Fast forward to today and he has been rewarded with an upgrade to both ratings, with his OVR now 64 and potential up to 84.

If you like a midfielder who is cool, calm, and collected in possession, then Bergvall ticks the boxes thanks to his 71 dribbling, 71 composure, and 70 ball control. His pace stats aren't too bad either considering he stands at 6'1", which adds that extra physical presence on its own.

Whether you are managing one of the big guns or building a new powerhouse, Bergvall is a great option for any Career Mode save and won't cost much at all if he's signed early on.

