FC 24: Vote for your Ligue 1 POTM now!

Player of the Month awards are hugely popular amongst FC 24 players, as this gives them the chance to choose who they would like to see in Ultimate Team. The Ligue 1 October POTM vote is now open, so let's take a look at the nominees, how to vote, and what will happen when the winner is announced!

Ligue 1 October POTM vote open

EA has released the nominees for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for October, with the winner receiving an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Fans can now vote for the Ligue 1 October POTM, with the choice of three nominees from two different clubs.

click to enlarge + 5 Ligue 1 October POTM Nominees

Marcin Bulka was the first Player of the Month winner in Ligue 1 during FC 24 Ultimate Team, and received an 85-rated card, however, this month's winner looks set to be much more exciting.

Let's take a look at the three Ligue 1 POTM nominees!

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 91 OVR)

That's right, the best player in the game has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award! The French striker scored three goals, and grabbed one assist in the three PSG wins in October, as they beat Stade Rennais, Strasbourg, and Stade Brestois. This is an exciting nomination, and Mbappe is the clear favourite to win the award. However, EA will make it very hard to complete this SBC, so be careful what you wish for!

click to enlarge + 5 Kylian Mbappe

Alexandr Golovin (AS Monaco - 79 OVR)

Russian midfielder Alexandr Golovin is very versatile and can play on the left, and the right, as well as in attacking midfield. Golovin has already featured in the Trailblazers promo, so his POTM card could look similar to that! The Monaco player scored two goals in October, as they beat Reims, and Metz, and lost to LOSC Lille.

click to enlarge + 5 Alexandr Golovin

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG - 74 OVR)

Warren Zaire-Emery is one of the most exciting young players in the world right now, and he is now a regular in the star-filled PSG team at just 17 years of age! The French midfielder scored once and assisted once throughout October, as PSG won all of their matches. Zaire-Emery could have a great CM card if he was to win Player of the Month.

click to enlarge + 5 Warren Zaire-Emery

How to vote for Ligue 1 POTM

Now that you have seen the nominees for the Ligue 1 October POTM award, let's take a look at how to vote!

Like all Player of the Month votes, you will have to head to the Ligue 1 Voting Website, where you will be met with a voting screen.

click to enlarge + 5 Ligue 1 October POTM Voting Screen

Once you have clicked on the player who you want to receive the nomination, whether you think they deserve it, or you would simply like to see them get an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, then you will have completed your vote.

Who will you select as your Ligue 1 October POTM winner?

