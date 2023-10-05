La Liga POTM Kubo coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The final official week of FC 24 is almost over, and players all over the world will be opening Division Rivals rewards!

But let's talk about Player of the Month cards, we have already seen James Maddison and Victor Boniface receive SBCs and despite Jude Bellingham winning the August POTM for La Liga, he didn't receive an SBC. So will we see one for September POTM for La Liga, Take Kubo?

September La Liga POTM Take Kubo

Take Kubo will be coming to Ultimate Team as an SBC according to a reliable source @FUTZONEFIFA, along with the Eredivisie winner, and the Ligue 1 POTM.

Kubo was selected the winner after beating Robert Lewandowski, Jude Bellingham, Inaki Williams, and Savio to the trophy!

The Japanese winger scored four goals for Real Sociedad in September, with the side winning four out of their five matches, only losing once to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu!

Sociedad sits fifth in the La Liga table and Kubo is joint-second in the goal-scoring charts for the league.

Kubo POTM SBC and how to get

We expect Kubo to be given his POTM card within the next week, so we should be seeing a Squad Building Challenge to go with it!

Although nothing has been confirmed by EA on when to expect an SBC, or whether one will actually be released, we believe there will be.

Take Kubo will have his regular 80-rated card upgraded to an 85-rated POTM card, and will be a brilliant attacking option to add to your squad!

With that being said, we expect the SBC to require ONE 85-rated squad, which will be valued at around 40k coins.

We will update this page with more information when it's released!

