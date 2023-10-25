FC 24: Vote for your La Liga October POTM now!

FC 24 is already living up to expectations, with content released constantly on Ultimate Team.

Player of the Month votes are huge for Ultimate Team fans, giving players the freedom to choose which player they would like to see in FC 24 Ultimate Team as an SBC. Takefusa Kubo was the September winner of the La Liga POTM award, receiving an 85-rated card, and this time EA has five more options to choose from when picking the October POTM for La Liga!

La Liga October POTM voting open

We've reached that point in the month again where it's time to choose who we think deserves the Player of the Month award for October in several leagues.

La Liga has seen several teams perform well at the start of the season, with the usual clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid all enjoying a positive start, with Girona being the surprise package this season!

This vote consists of players from all those teams, plus a former Real Madrid star who is now plying his trade at Real Betis.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players nominated for the La Liga October POTM.

Joao Felix - Barcelona

Barcelona-loanee Joao Felix has started the season well at his dream club and managed to assist a pivotal goal in a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in October. The Portuguese forward will be hoping to further his success, and perhaps secure a permanent move from Atleti in the summer.

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Surprise, surprise, the English star boy has been nominated for the third time in as many POTM votes this season, and this month could be the month we see a Bellingham SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team! The midfielder's standout performance in October was scoring two goals against Osasuna in a 4-0 win! He now has eight goals and two assists in nine games for Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been instrumental in Atleti's success in October, scoring four goals in three, with the Madrid side winning in all of them. The Frenchman scored a hattrick in a 3-0 win against Celta Vigo and netted the winning goal, a penalty, against former club Real Sociedad.

Isco - Real Betis

Real Betis have gone unbeaten in La Liga during October, with one win and two draws against, Valencia, Deportivo Alaves, and Getafe. Isco has returned to form during these three games replicating his Real Madrid days, and managed an assist against Valencia.

Aleix Garcia - Girona

Girona sit second in La Liga currently! The side from Catalonia has been scoring goals for fun and looks to be the dark horse for this year's La Liga title if they continue their unreal form! Midfielder Aleix Garcia has performed excellently this season, and October saw the Spaniard grab one goal and two assists in two wins, against Cadiz, and Almeria.

How to vote for La Liga October POTM

There we have it for the nominees for the La Liga October Player of the Month, five candidates who are all deserving of the award!

You can vote for which player you want to receive an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team on the FC 24 website and click on your chosen winner.

