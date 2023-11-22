FC 24: La Liga November POTM vote out now!

EA has just released the nominees for the La Liga November Player of the Month award, with five players competing for a POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Each month EA releases nominees from La Liga, giving fans a chance to vote for their Player of the Month with the winner being given a POTM card via a Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team!

Together we will go through each of the nominees, and their month in La Liga, discussing their performances and why they deserve to be involved in the POTM vote, where to vote, and when the winner will be announced, and added to Ultimate Team. So, let's dive in!

La Liga November POTM vote out now

The nominees for the November La Liga Player of the Month award have been released, and you can vote now via the FC 24 Website.

Antoine Griezmann, Ayoze Perez, Ante Budimir, Borja Mayoral, and Artem Dovbyk, have all been nominated for the Player of the Month award.

The winner will likely be announced on 1 December, or the week commencing 4 December, so be sure to get your vote in before the voting ends.

We will highlight all of the performances of the forwards nominated, so let's take a look at each player!

La Liga November POTM nominees

The five players nominated for the POTM award have all had exceptional months for their team, whether they are fighting for European places or survival.

There is one standout player in this vote, who is significantly higher rated than the rest, however, the other four players are all still worthy of winning the award.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 88 OVR)

French striker Antoine Griezmann is easily one of the most used players in FC 24 Ultimate Team and will be highly sought after if he is to win the November POTM award. Griezmann has registered a goal and an assist in November, with Atleti still to play RCD Mallorca this month. With an upgrade to his card, we could see a 90-rated Antoine Griezmann with insane stats!

Ayoze Perez (Real Betis - 79 OVR)

Spanish winger Ayoze Perez has been fantastic in front of goal for his club in November, scoring in both games against RCD Mallorca, and Sevilla. Betis are still to play Las Palmas in November, and Perez could make it three goals from as many games. An upgrade would see Perez much more usable, and see his pace increase to 80+.

Ante Budimir (Osasuna - 77 OVR)

Croatian striker Ante Budimir is on fire at the moment, for both club and country and is a huge presence up front. Budimir isn't the faster player, with only 59 pace, on his regular Non-Rare Gold card, however, with three goals in November, against Las Palmas, and league leaders Girona, Budimir is in with a shout for the POTM award.

Borja Mayoral (Getafe - 74 OVR)

Getafe have won one game, and drawn one in November, with Borja Mayoral scoring in both matches. The Madrid side beat Cadiz 1-0, and drew away to Granada, leaving them in a mid-table position thanks to Mayoral. He is currently a 74-rated Silver card, and would likely increase by a +10 rating if he wins the POTM award.

Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 70 OVR)

If there is one player who deserves an upgrade in FC 24 Ultimate Team, then its Girona's Artem Dovbyk, who has seven goals, and four assists in La Liga this season. The Ukrainian striker has been in top form, along with Girona themselves, who have been a surprise package this season. Dovbyk has had a fantastic November, scoring twice, and bagging two assists in both their wins against Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano.

