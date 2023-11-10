The FC 24 experience is well and truly up and running a month since launch, and it’s in the best state yet thanks to recent Title Updates.

FC 24 is home to some of the best and most exciting talents in the world of Football, and we like to keep an eye out for those who are new to the game or have perhaps slipped under the radar.

Nestory Irankunda is one that fits into both of those categories and in this article, we’ll take a deeper look at his profile and whether or not he’s in FC 24. So, without further ado, let’s get to it!

Who is Nestory Irankunda?

The name Nestory Irankunda may not be familiar to many, but that probably won’t be the case for long. The 17-year-old is making the headlines for all the right reasons in Australia, where he plays for Adelaide United in the A-League.

That too, looks like it won’t be the case for much longer. That’s because several of Irankunda’s displays have caught the eye of European giant Bayern Munich, who are closing in on his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Predominantly a right-winger, Irankunda has scored nine goals and provided two assists across 39 appearances so far, which isn’t bad going for a player of his age. It’s worth mentioning that he doesn’t half score some screamers, too!

Is Nestory Irankunda in FC 24?

After reading that, you’ll probably be glad to know that yes, Irankunda is in FC 24. Considering he’s still only 17 and hasn’t been on the scene for long, his 62 rating doesn’t come as a surprise, but he does have 83 Potential, so there’s plenty of room for improvement should you own him in Career Mode.

As he continues to showcase his talent to the world and reportedly closes in on a move to the Bundesliga, it wouldn't be a shock to see Irankunda’s Overall and Potential increase in FC 24 and future titles.

Buying Irankunda is a no-brainer for Career Mode players, especially for those who have limited funds available. The forward is a great bargain option and comes with an electrifying 91 pace to give your opposition nightmares.

