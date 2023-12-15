FC 24: How to complete Icon Eusebio SBC - Costs & Solutions

FC 24 Ultimate Team has just gotten bigger and better, with EA dropping an insane Squad Building Challenge into the game!
With tons of content out at the moment, this latest SBC tops them all, and Eusebio is now available in Ultimate Team for all players to complete.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Icon Eusebio SBC in Ultimate Team.
Icon Eusebio SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just dropped a banger SBC, giving FC 24 Ultimate Team players the opportunity to add 92-rated Icon Eusebio into their team!
This SBC is a high price, but the Portuguese forward is easily one of the best players in the game, and this SBC is a must-complete if you are desperate for a new striker.
Eusebio has some incredible stats including 93 pace, 93 shooting, and 92 dribbling, making him one of the best forwards in the game.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to the Icon Eusebio SBC, so you can add this insane forward to your Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- 86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Centurions Icon Loan Eusebio (5 Games)
O rei de Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad:
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad:
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad:
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
There we have it, once you have completed this huge SBC, you will be able to add 92-rated Icon Eusebio to your Ultimate Team for around 2.7 million coins!
Will you be grinding to complete this SBC?
FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.