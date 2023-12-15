FC 24: How to complete Icon Eusebio SBC - Costs & Solutions

The best Icon SBC yet?!

FC 24 Ultimate Team has just gotten bigger and better, with EA dropping an insane Squad Building Challenge into the game!

With tons of content out at the moment, this latest SBC tops them all, and Eusebio is now available in Ultimate Team for all players to complete.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Icon Eusebio SBC in Ultimate Team.

Icon Eusebio SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a banger SBC, giving FC 24 Ultimate Team players the opportunity to add 92-rated Icon Eusebio into their team!

This SBC is a high price, but the Portuguese forward is easily one of the best players in the game, and this SBC is a must-complete if you are desperate for a new striker.

Eusebio has some incredible stats including 93 pace, 93 shooting, and 92 dribbling, making him one of the best forwards in the game.

click to enlarge + 19 Centurions Icon Eusebio

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to the Icon Eusebio SBC, so you can add this insane forward to your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 On a Loan

Reward:

Centurions Icon Loan Eusebio (5 Games)

O rei de Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 O rei de Portugal

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad:

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad:

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad:

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 Top-notch

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 19 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

There we have it, once you have completed this huge SBC, you will be able to add 92-rated Icon Eusebio to your Ultimate Team for around 2.7 million coins!

Will you be grinding to complete this SBC?

