FC 24: Icon Barnes SBC Cheapest Solutions

Content over Black Friday weekend on FC 24 Ultimate Team has been nothing short of fantastic, and EA has just dropped another great SBC!

Players can now add 87-rated Base Icon John Barnes to their Ultimate Team, as he joins a list of insane players available via Squad Building Challenges.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Icon Barnes SBC, so let's take a look!

Icon Barnes SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add England, and Liverpool legend, John Barnes to their team.

The left-winger has some incredible stats, and despite being quite low-rated for an Icon, he could be a brilliant addition to your squad.

Barnes has 89 pace, 85 shooting, 83 passing, 89 dribbling, and 83 physical on his 87-rated Base Icon card, with four-star skills, and a four-star weak foot, making him very exciting to use.

click to enlarge + 7 Base Icon Barnes

On top of that, Barnes has the Technical PlayStyle+, making him dribbling insane in-game.

This SBC requires six squads, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete it!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Player Quality: Min. Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 On a Loan

Reward:

Base Icon Loan Barnes (5 Games)

Digger

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Digger

Reward:

Gold Pack

The Three Lions

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 The Three Lions

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 League Legend

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all six squads into the SBC, you will be able to add Base Icon John Barnes to your team for 190k coins, which is a good price for an Icon!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.