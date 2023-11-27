FC 24: Icon Barnes SBC Cheapest Solutions

Content over Black Friday weekend on FC 24 Ultimate Team has been nothing short of fantastic, and EA has just dropped another great SBC!
Players can now add 87-rated Base Icon John Barnes to their Ultimate Team, as he joins a list of insane players available via Squad Building Challenges.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Icon Barnes SBC, so let's take a look!
Icon Barnes SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add England, and Liverpool legend, John Barnes to their team.
The left-winger has some incredible stats, and despite being quite low-rated for an Icon, he could be a brilliant addition to your squad.
Barnes has 89 pace, 85 shooting, 83 passing, 89 dribbling, and 83 physical on his 87-rated Base Icon card, with four-star skills, and a four-star weak foot, making him very exciting to use.
On top of that, Barnes has the Technical PlayStyle+, making him dribbling insane in-game.
This SBC requires six squads, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete it!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Player Quality: Min. Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Base Icon Loan Barnes (5 Games)
Digger
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
The Three Lions
Requirements:
- England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all six squads into the SBC, you will be able to add Base Icon John Barnes to your team for 190k coins, which is a good price for an Icon!
