FC 24: How to Earn FREE Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Another freebie is up for grabs!

It's crazy to think that we'll soon be coming up to three months since FC 24 was released, but as they say, time flies when you're having fun!

That may not have been the case for the majority of players initially, but EA has ensured that FC 24 is in a good place as we enter the festive period thanks to recent Title Updates.

As a result, millions of fans around the world are continuing to enjoy plenty of exciting content, with Ultimate Team unsurprisingly remaining one of the most popular modes in the game.

As the new Dynasties promo gets up and running, UT users will no doubt be spending a lot of coins, but below we will explain how players can earn a free Rare Players Pack to ease the damage!

How to get FREE Ultimate Team Pack

With new promos and SBCs constantly dropping in FC 24, it may feel as if your Ultimate Team coins are quickly diminishing. Despite this, EA has thrown in several freebies along the way, and another one is available now!

click to enlarge Free UT reward

After loading up Ultimate Team, an in-game message reveals that users can earn a free Untradeable Jumbo Rare Players Pack by simply logging into the official FC 24 Companion App on or before 31 December.

The Jumbo Rare Players Pack is one of the most popular in FC 24 and includes 24 rare players, all of whom are gold, so it's definitely worth your time!

In addition to this free reward, players have the chance to claim one of Federico Chiesa, Ousmane Dembele, Jack Grealish, Alvaro Morata, Virgil van Dijk, and Florian Wirtz as part of the EURO 2024 update coming to FC 24 next year.

All you need to do is play the game before 16 January, and one of the above stars will become yours for absolutely nothing!

FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.