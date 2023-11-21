How to Earn FREE Euro Player in FC 24 UT

EA isn't letting up on the continuous drop of FC 24 Ultimate Team content, with even more scheduled and on the way!

Since its release just under two months ago, FC 24 has been flooded with new exciting additions on a daily basis, leaving players with plenty of packs to open and objectives to complete.

Speaking of adding players to your squad in FC 24 Ultimate Team, you'll have the chance to do just that for FREE by following one simple step. Below, we'll take a look at what players are up for grabs and how you can earn them for absolutely nothing!

How to earn free Euro 2024 player

The new year is edging closer which means Euro 2024 is too, and EA will highlight that by adding a special promo to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

According to recent leaks, players will have the chance to claim one of six available cards by simply playing the game before January 16th.

click to enlarge Credit: FUT.WIKI Free Euro Players

These cards are focused on players who are expected to be top performers for their country at Euro 2024, although their ratings are not known at this stage.

List of free Euro 2024 players:

Chiesa - Italy

Dembele - France

Grealish - England

Morata - Spain

Van Dijk - Netherlands

Wirtz - Germany

The event comes after players were able to claim a free 87-rated Erling Haaland if they played FC 24 by 1 November, with the card available to use from 10 December.

As well as the official ratings, it's unknown when the free Euro 2024 cards will become available to players who hop on FC 24 before the January deadline, but the Haaland event could indicate there will be another wait before Ultimate Team users can access them.

Will you be claiming a free Euro 2024 player? Let us know!

