FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Campaign Re-release is underway and EA has dropped three promos back into packs, with Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stage all being re-added into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team! Here we present you the Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC.
There are tons of insane players in these promos, and EA has added one of them to Squad Building Challenges, with Russian Icon Lev Yashin's Winter Wildcard item now available for all players to complete.
Yashin is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football history, though his Winter WIldcards Icon card is in a centre-back position, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add this card to your Ultimate Team.
Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin making a return to the game mode along with the Campaign Re-release into Ultimate Team.
The Winter Wildcards promo cards have been re-added to packs in Ultimate Team, after entertaining players over the festive period, and some great players had rogue position changes within the promo, with Yashin being one of them!
Yashin has a 93-rated Winter Wildcards Icon card in the GK position, and his stats are incredible, with 99 Reactions, 99 Jumping, 99 Interceptions, and 99 Vision being his standout stats.
The Russian also has the Block PlayStyle+ on his card, making him a solid defender, and with that being said, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin to your Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Bronze Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Silver Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Yashin (5-match loan)
85-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad x2
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad x2
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 88
Squad:
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 90
Squad:
Once all of the squads for this SBC are submitted, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Yashin to your defence, and this SBC will cost you around 1.90M Coins.
Will you be completing this SBC?
TOTW 25 Out Now | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Fantasy FC Team 2 is here | Title Update 10 Patch Notes | Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide | YouTuber gives brutally honest verdict on FC 24