FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC - Costs & Solutions

The return of a mega Icon!

10 Mar 2024 6:57 PM +00:00

The Campaign Re-release is underway and EA has dropped three promos back into packs, with Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stage all being re-added into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team! Here we present you the Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC.

There are tons of insane players in these promos, and EA has added one of them to Squad Building Challenges, with Russian Icon Lev Yashin's Winter Wildcard item now available for all players to complete.

Yashin is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football history, though his Winter WIldcards Icon card is in a centre-back position, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add this card to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin making a return to the game mode along with the Campaign Re-release into Ultimate Team.

The Winter Wildcards promo cards have been re-added to packs in Ultimate Team, after entertaining players over the festive period, and some great players had rogue position changes within the promo, with Yashin being one of them!

Yashin has a 93-rated Winter Wildcards Icon card in the GK position, and his stats are incredible, with 99 Reactions, 99 Jumping, 99 Interceptions, and 99 Vision being his standout stats.

The Russian also has the Block PlayStyle+ on his card, making him a solid defender, and with that being said, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Winter Wildcards Icon Yashin to your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: Easy SBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

Yashin (5-match loan)

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad x2

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad x2

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: EasySBC 90-Rated Squad

Once all of the squads for this SBC are submitted, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Yashin to your defence, and this SBC will cost you around 1.90M Coins.

Will you be completing this SBC?

