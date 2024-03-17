FC 24: How to complete Birthday Icon Makelele Objective

Ultimate Birthday is here, with Team 1 revealed, there is plenty of content around FC 24 Ultimate Team as we prepare for the 15th birthday celebrations of the beloved game mode. Here we give you the Birthday Icon Makelele card!
Amongst the frenzy of content set to hit Ultimate Team, EA has released an early Ultimate Birthday objective, allowing players to add a legendary French midfielder to their squad!
Players need to complete nine objectives to add an insane 91-rated Birthday Claude Makelele to their Ultimate Team for FREE! So let's check out how to complete the objectives!
Birthday Icon Makelele Objectives Guide
EA has released a new set of objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to redeem Birthday Icon Claude Makelele for FREE, by simply completing some challenges.
Claude Makelele has been given a nice upgrade to a 91 OVR CDM, and he has been given some insane stats too, which all players can add to their team with ease!
The French defensive midfielder has been given a 91 OVR Birthday Icon card with 96 Standing Tackle, 95 Balance, 94 Interceptions, 94 Reactions, and 93 Short Passing. On top of that, Makelele now has a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.
To make things even more exciting, EA has given the Frenchman two PlayStyles+, with Bruiser and Quick Step now on his new card.
With only one challenge to complete, let's look at the complete guide to the Birthday Icon Makelele objective.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Bronze Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players: Rare
- Exactly Silver Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 80
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-match loan Birthday Icon Makelele
Chelsea
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players from: Chelsea OR Chelsea
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
France
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players from: France
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week
- Min. Team Rating: 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. Team Rating: 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once this Squad Building Challenge has been completed, you will be able to add Birthday Icon Makelele to your Ultimate Team for around 950K coins!
