FC 24: How to complete Birthday Icon Makelele Objective

18 Mar 2024 6:20 AM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday is here, with Team 1 revealed, there is plenty of content around FC 24 Ultimate Team as we prepare for the 15th birthday celebrations of the beloved game mode. Here we give you the Birthday Icon Makelele card!

Amongst the frenzy of content set to hit Ultimate Team, EA has released an early Ultimate Birthday objective, allowing players to add a legendary French midfielder to their squad!

Players need to complete nine objectives to add an insane 91-rated Birthday Claude Makelele to their Ultimate Team for FREE! So let's check out how to complete the objectives!

Birthday Icon Makelele Objectives Guide

EA has released a new set of objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to redeem Birthday Icon Claude Makelele for FREE, by simply completing some challenges.

Claude Makelele has been given a nice upgrade to a 91 OVR CDM, and he has been given some insane stats too, which all players can add to their team with ease!

The French defensive midfielder has been given a 91 OVR Birthday Icon card with 96 Standing Tackle, 95 Balance, 94 Interceptions, 94 Reactions, and 93 Short Passing. On top of that, Makelele now has a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

To make things even more exciting, EA has given the Frenchman two PlayStyles+, with Bruiser and Quick Step now on his new card.

With only one challenge to complete, let's look at the complete guide to the Birthday Icon Makelele objective.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 80

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-match loan Birthday Icon Makelele

Chelsea

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Chelsea OR Chelsea

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Chelsea

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

France

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: France

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC France

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once this Squad Building Challenge has been completed, you will be able to add Birthday Icon Makelele to your Ultimate Team for around 950K coins!

