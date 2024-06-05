FC 24 Greats of the Game Players Leak Hints at Huge Boosts for Iconic Players

There is a new promo coming soon to FC 24 Ultimate Team, as we wave goodbye to Team of the Season and welcome in the Greats of the Game campaign. This will feature Icons and Heroes whose nations will be playing in Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Names have already been leaked in the FC 24 community, with some fantastic players set to feature in the first promo after TOTS!

Greats of the Game Players Leaked

A new campaign is on the horizon, with Team of the Season coming to an end, and the Greats of the Game promo taking its place.

Set to release on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), the Greats of the Game promo ties in perfectly with the European Championships, and Copa America, with every player in the promo getting a chance at an upgrade based on their nations' performances in the international tournaments.

There are several players already leaked to feature in the Greats of the Game promo, and fans can start to become excited with some fantastic names set to be involved.

Rivaldo - Brazil

Gheorghe Hagi - Romania

Emmanuel Petit - France

Antonio Di Natale - Italy

Luis Hernandez - Mexico

Greats of the Game Promo

Already, these four players indicate that there will be some incredible names included in the promo, which fits well with the campaign name.

Each of the players included in the Greats of the Game will have the opportunity to be upgraded if their respective nation meets two targets within the Euros or Copa America.

Players' nation scores 2 goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 OVR

Players' nation scores 4 goals in the Euros/Copa America = +1 PS+ OR 99 Face Stat

The Greats of the Game promo looks very promising, and we are excited to see what happens with this new campaign.

Who else would you like to see involved in the Greats of the Game promo? Let us know in the comments below.

