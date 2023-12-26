A GTA 6 Starting XI

When two worlds collide...

Christmas is here and FC 24 is in full swing, with tons of content being released daily.

Although millions are playing the game each day, there is an insane amount of hype for another title, which has taken the world by storm, with the very first trailer dropping at the start of December.

With that being said, as we patiently wait for GTA VI, we have collided the two worlds and put together a Grand Theft Auto XI, filled with all the protagonists from the games, putting them into a team, so let's see what that would look like!

FC 24 GTA XI

It's no secret that GTA VI is the most anticipated game of the decade, and upon release in 2025, players will have waited 12 years since GTA V!

Since Rockstar entered into the 3D world in GTA III, the storylines, and characters have captured players like no other, leaving us with a perfect number of 11 protagonists.

click to enlarge + 4 GTA V Protagonists

So, we thought we would put them into a football/soccer team, choosing their positions, and what they would bring to the team.

We will also have young stars Lucia, and Jason, the protagonists of the new Grand Theft Auto game as our super subs, with the potential to be first-team players!

GTA XI

We will go through each player in the team, giving their position, OVR - based on their character in the franchise, and a little description of what they would bring to the team.

So, let's start from back to front, as we take a look at the GTA XI in FC 24!

GK: Jonny Klebitz (82 OVR)

The protagonist in GTA: The Lost and Damned, Jonny Klebitz is our choice for the goalkeeper position. In his story, Klebitz was thrown a lot of blows, especially from the Lost MC President Billy Grey, so we feel he can deal with everything thrown his way, making him a good goalkeeper.

RB: Michael De Santa (85 OVR)

Experienced, slightly past it, but still efficient, we think right-back is the perfect position for GTA V's Michael De Santa, as he resembles a Gary Neville or James Milner. De Santa will give his all for the team, but if a big-money Saudi team comes knocking, he'll be out the door in an instant, never to be seen again!

click to enlarge + 4 Michael De Santa

CB: Niko Bellic (90 OVR)

An ex-soldier from Eastern Europe, Niko Bellic is arguably the greatest GTA character of all time, and as a seasoned veteran, he is perfect for the centre-back role. Resembling a Nemanja Vidic, Bellic will take no prisoners, and you can always count on him to protect the team.

CB: Victor Vance (80 OVR)

Another former army man, we think Victor Vance fits into the centre-back role alongside Niko Bellic. Not the most exciting protagonist, but Vance will definitely get the job done, especially with his defensive partner helping him along the way.

LB: Claude Speed (83 OVR)

Keeping himself to himself on the touchline will be GTA III's Claude Speed who will need all the help from his manager throughout the match. We think Claude will be best swapping with Michael De Santa so that he spends the entire game getting instructions from the manager. He will also have zero response to anyone.

CDM: Trevor Phillips (87 OVR)

An all-around lunatic is the best way to describe Trevor Phillips, and the CDM position is perfect for him. He will take no prisoners and injure anyone in his way. He will likely be all over the pitch, and still avoid a red card with the referee too scared to send him off!

click to enlarge + 4 Trevor Phillips

CM: Luis Fernando Lopez (84 OVR)

Luis Fernando Lopez is the protagonist in GTA: The Ballad of Gay Tony and is the perfect CM for this team. Lopez will be able to deal with the recklessness of Phillips, just like he did with Tony Prince, and also allow his CM partner to advance up the field.

CM: Tommy Vercetti (89 OVR)

Vice City's Tommy Vercetti is one of the greatest GTA characters of all time and is the full package, which is why he fits the central midfielder role perfectly. Both intelligent and temperamental Vercetti will have the passing IQ of Andrea Pirlo, yet the fire and desire of Roy Keane.

RW: Toni Cipriani (80 OVR)

Toni Cipriani is one of those characters who was quite underwhelming, but had his moments, which is why we think the RW position is best for him. Cirpriani resembles Jadon Sancho or Antony. Basically, United should consider signing him.

ST: Carl Johnson 'CJ' (88 OVR)

GTA San Andreas is one of the greatest GTA games made, and CJ has a massive part to play in that. Whilst having incredible shooting ability, unlike Big Smoke, CJ will lead the team well, and likely score many goals. Whether he goes to the gym and becomes a Michail Antonio-type player, or remains lean like Mbappe, CJ will definitely help the team.

click to enlarge + 4 CJ

LW: Franklin Clinton (84 OVR)

Franklin Clinton started as a young prospect with the potential to be special, and with his reintroduction of the GTA V Online, Clinton is now older, and a lot wiser. He could fit in the LW position and resembles the career of a talented winger, perhaps like Angel Di Maria or Gareth Bale.

Substitutes: Lucia & Jason

The prospects for these two characters are insanely high, and GTA VI could be the greatest game of all time. Lucia is the first female protagonist of the GTA franchise, and Jason looks to have a cool undercover story. They are the super subs of our GTA XI and could easily overtake some players once GTA VI releases in 2025.

What OVR and position would you put the GTA protagonists in if you were to put them into a football team?

