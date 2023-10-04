FC 24: Gilla FC SBC cheapest solutions

With Ultimate Team well underway and plenty of new SBCs and Objectives coming out with new cards and packs, we now have a big SBC for a very special team coming from Helsinki!

Without further ado let's take a look at the latest SBC in Ultimate Team!

Gilla FC SBC

The latest SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team is now out until 17 October 2023. This may seem like an SBC for a random kit or stadium items but we can assure you that this is a lot bigger than it seems!

Who are Gilla FC?

Gilla FC is a new club who were founded in 2022 in Helsinki, Finland. Gilla FC are a squad based around a media presence as they are already the most followed club in Finland and although their squad is full of creative players who are into music, media, art and culture the club is on a real mission to take Gilla FC from the lower leagues all the way up to Champions League.

Gilla FC are on their own Career Mode mission, in real life!

SBC requirements

Put it on Display

Cost: 3.9k coins

Min. 1 Player from Finland

Min. Nationalities in Squad: 6

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Reward: Gilla FC Tifo

Go Big

Cost: 4k coins

Min. Clubs in Squad: 5

Min. 3 Players: Gold

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Reward: Gilla FC XL Tifo

Decorate

Cost: 6k coins

Max Leagues in Squad: 5

Min. 5 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Min. Gold

Reward: Gilla FC Stadium Theme

