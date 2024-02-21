FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Bade SBC - Costs & Solutions

This defensive prospect could be yours!

The Future Stars promo is well underway as we enter what is expected to be its final week in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Team 2 is now available in packs alongside some incredible promo cards and Future Stars Icons.

Whilst many continue their best efforts to pack a Future Stars item before the promo concludes, EA has just released a new centre-back via Squad Building Challenges, with Loic Bade receiving a special Future Stars card.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so that you can add Future Stars Loic Bade to your Ultimate Team.

Future Stars Bade SBC cheapest solutions

A brand-new SBC has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Sevilla defender and France Under-21 international Loic Bade being added for all players to earn.

Despite his side's recent struggles, Bade has often been a rare shining light for Sevilla, establishing himself as a key figure in their backline which has seen the 23-year-old gain plenty of plaudits.

As a result, Bade is now available as a Future Stars player in Ultimate Team, and the Frenchman has been given an 87-rated Future Stars card with some impressive stats, including 81 pace, 85 dribbling, 87 defending, and 87 physical. This upgrade also sees the centre-back receive the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 2 Future Stars Bade

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Bade SBC.

Future Stars Bade SBC

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Future Stars Bade SBC Solution

Once you have successfully completed and submitted the squad for this SBC, you will be able to add Future Stars Loic Bade to your Ultimate Team for around 41.8k coins.

