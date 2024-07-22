FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has been busy dropping content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, despite fans turning their heads towards the FC 25 reveal, with FUTTIES out now in the game mode.

While plenty of pink cards reside in packs, EA has dropped several new SBCs, with Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, the latest player to be given a FUTTIES card, and he has it all!

FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC player available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA giving Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth a FUTTIES card as part of the latest promo.

The Norwegian forward has become a fan favorite in recent years in Ultimate Team, due to his overpowered cards, and EA has not held back with this FUTTIES item, which seems to be able to do it all!

Sorloth has been given a 95-rated FUTTIES item with 97 pace, 95 shooting, 92 passing, 95 dribbling, and 99 physical, as well as having five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves.

FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth

Standing at six feet and five inches, the Villarreal star is a unit up front and has four new PlayStyles+ that come into favor, these include, Chip Shot+, Trivela+, Tiki Taka+, and Aerial+, showing he can do pretty much anything.

FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth SBC Solution

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this squad, you can redeem FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth and add the Norwegian striker to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC is a huge bargain for a player of his quality, and by submitting this one squad which will cost just 70k coins, you will have an incredible striker to add to your team!

Will you be completing the FUTTIES Alexander Sorloth SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

