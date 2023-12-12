FC 24: When is FUTMAS?

Our Christmas wish...

Christmas is right around the corner, and while content continues to be poured into FC 24 Ultimate Team, there is one wish that many in the community would love to come true!

For three years now, Ultimate Team players have been neglected of one of the most wonderful promos of all time, FUTMAS, and we have put this promo to the top of our wish list.

But the question is, will FUTMAS return in FC 24?

FC 24 FUTMAS

Last Christmas EA broke our hearts, in fact for the past three years, many FC 24 fans have felt that Christmas in Ultimate Team didn't feel right, with FUTMAS no longer in our lives.

This year, to save us from tears, we would love for FUTMAS to return, but the chances are slim!

EA began the promo in FIFA 13, introducing some insane special cards into Ultimate Team throughout the festive period, and up until FIFA 20, FUTMAS made Christmas on Ultimate Team even more special.

click to enlarge + 2 FUTMAS

However, since then, we have been given the Freeze promo, Versus, and Winter Wildcards, which just haven't quite hit the spot, hence the change each year.

As the saying goes, you can't fix what's not broken, and that felt the case during FUTMAS, which many fans loved!

FUTMAS Community Reaction

The amount of long-term Ultimate Team players desperate for the return of FUTMAS is incredible, and it would surely bring a lot of interaction to FC 24 if EA were to re-release FUTMAS cards.

Throughout the festive period, EA released new SBCs daily, with each day being a new FUTMAS player in-game, as well as objectives to earn players for free!

With Evolutions in FC 24, the possibilities are endless for EA, and it seems the perfect time for the return of the beloved promo.

Twitter user @mjk_lfc said: "Man. FUTMAS was the greatest promo of the year. Every day an SBC for every budget.

"Nothing beats waiting to see what player would represent each date. So sad they got rid of it."

With an abundance of content over the Christmas period in previous FIFAs, the latest edition of the game doesn't quite have the same festive feel.

@FutSheriff said: "Take me back to when December was FUTMAS month."

The nostalgic feel of FUTMAS will never be forgotten, with some of the greatest special cards in Ultimate Team history being released during that period.

click to enlarge + 2 FUTMAS FIFA 17

We long for the day that the beloved promo returns.

All we want for Christmas is FUTMAS!

