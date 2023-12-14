Funny Glitch Leaves Goalkeeper Stuck in FC 24 Ultimate Team

This could have been much worse!

Although it has been refreshing to be able to talk about the positives when it comes to FC 24 and recent Title Updates, we had a feeling it wouldn't be long until we're back focusing on the negatives.

As ever with an EA game, it seems like they always take one step forward and two steps back, no matter how many changes or patches are applied.

There's no doubt that the recent Holiday Update has moved FC 24 in the right direction, but unsurprisingly, a new glitch has emerged. We don't want to be full of gloom and doom, however, and it's actually quite a funny one to encounter if you don't lose because of it!

Goalkeeper glitch in FC 24 UT

Goalkeepers have been prone to several weird and annoying bugs in FIFA over the years, and it seems things haven't changed much since!

click to enlarge + 2 Goalkeeper glitch

From disappearing halfway through a match to carrying the ball into their own net, some glitches have been more frustrating than others, but now a rather comical one has appeared in FC 24.

Posting on Reddit, u/_kozak1337 uploaded a video with the caption "GK's leg stuck through the nets." Just by reading that, it's difficult not to laugh, but actually seeing it is far more amusing.

The gameplay snippet shows the goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, diving to save a free kick, but as he attempts to get back up, his left leg becomes stuck through the side netting.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: u/_kozak1337 via Reddit Goalkeeper glitch

It's just as well Courtois picked up the ball beforehand, as he remained stuck for nearly 30 seconds before he was able to move freely again.

Whether the user was able to see the funny side of it we don't know, but it's safe to say others did. The comments section featured several laughing face emojis, with one reply reading: "This is hilarious."

Yep, it's pretty hard to disagree with that. Let's just hope it doesn't lead to any match-defining moments, because we're pretty sure that will result in some controllers being smashed!

Trequatista Time Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC | Latest Meta Changes in FC 24 | Team of the Group Stage Promo Approaches | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | Best Slider Settings for FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.