FC 24 is two months old now, and it has certainly gone through its fair share of ups and downs already.

Having experienced several gameplay issues at launch, millions of players worldwide are now able to enjoy modes such as Ultimate Team thanks to recent Title Updates, with TOTW 11 on its way and the Thunderstruck promo out now!

EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents in the game, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have unfairly slipped under the radar.

Francesco Camarda perhaps fits more into the former of those two categories having just made history, and in this article, we'll take a deeper look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Who is Francesco Camarda?

Unless you are an AC Milan or Serie A fan, Francesco Camarda may not be a familiar name to many, but that probably won't be the case for much longer. Camarda made history at the weekend after becoming the youngest-ever Serie A player, making his senior debut at just 15 years of age!

The striker entered the famous San Siro pitch as a substitute in the 84th minute during Milan's 1-0 win over Fiorentina, breaking the previous record held by Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years and 274 days old when he made his debut for Bologna in 2021.

Camarda has 13 appearances for AC Milan's academy, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the process. The youngster has also represented the Italian national team at U15, U16, and U17 levels, bagging an impressive 13 goals.

Is Francesco Camarda in FC 24?

Unfortunately, Camarda is not in FC 24 and won't be added to the game until he turns 17, meaning he will also be missing from FC 25.

Rules state that players must be at least 17 years old to be featured, and Camarda doesn't fit into that category just yet!

The AC Milan history maker isn't alone, with FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal also on the waiting list ahead of his 17th birthday next July.

One emerging star who is in FC 24, however, is Bayern Munich's incoming signing, Nestory Irankunda. The 17-year-old Adelaide United winger reportedly caught the eye of several European clubs, but it is Bayern who has secured his signature, and he will join up with them next year.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.